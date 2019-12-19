Julie Craig Releases Debut Album 'From Here'

Independent artist Julie Craig is set to release her debut solo album on January 10, 2020 featuring her soprano vocals in the classical crossover style, backed by a full, 46-piece orchestra from Budapest, Hungary. Producer Daniel Weidlein of BioSoul Music arranged and orchestrated, bringing his classical and jazz composition background to create exciting covers of existing classics, as well as original music. Most recording was done at The Village in Los Angeles, one of the most historic recording studios in operation, where the album was mixed by engineer to the stars, Matt Dyson.

Made entirely without a label, the full budget of the album was raised on the crowd-funding platform Indiegogo with grassroots marketing. Julie is sometimes described as "the female Josh Groban." Her voice training began in Opera at age 12. The album blurs the line between Classical and Pop in a genre that is primarily Vocal. Julie's background also includes live performances in New York and around the world. She has been seen in Off-Broadway productions such as The Apple Tree, Bye Bye Birdie, The Fantasticks, The Black Monk, and many operettas at City Center with the NY Gilbert & Sullivan Players, among others. She was nominated for a Barrymore Award for her performance as Cosette in Les Miserables, toured worldwide playing Maria in West Side Story, and can be heard on the original cast recording for The Black Monk. Other notable recent performances include the National Anthem for the San Francisco Giants, the Google holiday party at San Francisco City Hall, and the 4th of July Spectacular with the Santa Rosa Symphony at the Green Music Center, conducted by Maestro Michael Berkowitz.

The community of support this album has already received from both a highly successful Indiegogo campaign, as well as through word of mouth since pre-orders launched on December 14, 2019, has been unprecedented. There is a quickly growing fan base highly anticipating the album release on January 10, 2020. Pre-orders are live on iTunes, Google Play, and juliecraigmusic.com.





