Interwoven to Premiere Jeremiah Bornfield's OCTOBER LEAVES at Henry George School
Led by Grammy Award-winning violinist Keiko Tokunaga, the ensemble will perform the new string quartet in memory of Suzie Schuyler on October 23.
The Henry George School of Social Science will present the world premiere of October Leaves, a new string quartet by composer Jeremiah Bornfield, on Friday, October 23, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. in New York City.
The work will be performed by Interwoven, led by Grammy Award-winning violinist and artistic director Keiko Tokunaga, as part of the third edition of the School's Sound Economics concert series.
October Leaves was composed in memory of Suzie Schuyler, the late President of the Henry George School of Social Science.
Bornfield first met Schuyler in 2018 at the Peggy Rockefeller Concerts. The following year, she commissioned him to develop the inaugural edition of Sound Economics, a series exploring the relationships between music, economics, and social thought.
The composer now returns to the series with a work dedicated to Schuyler, performed by an ensemble led by Tokunaga, a longtime collaborator for whom Bornfield has written music since they were classmates approximately 20 years ago.
Sound Economics brings together musicians, artists, scholars, and audiences for performances and discussions connecting artistic expression with broader social and economic ideas.
The October 23 concert will take place at the Henry George School of Social Science, located at 149 East 38th Street in Manhattan's Murray Hill neighborhood.
The event is open to the public. Attendees are asked to RSVP with their name and number of guests by emailing admin@hgsss.org.
Additional information is available at hgsss.org/sound-economics.
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