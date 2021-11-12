Hoff-Barthelson Music School to Host Information Meeting on Auditions for Festival Orchestra

Parents and students in grades 9 through 12 are invited to learn about one of the finest high school orchestras in the United States - Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Festival Orchestra!

Join Festival Orchestra Music Director Jun Nakabayashi and HBMS Executive Director Ken Cole on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 5:00 pm for an online information session about plans for the 2021-2022 Festival Orchestra Season addressing the audition process, repertoire, performances, standards of excellence, and special precautions to ensure safety during rehearsals and performances. Visit www.hbms.org for more information and to RSVP to receive a Zoom link.

Auditions for strings, oboes, bassoons and trumpets will be held in-person on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 7:15 - 9:30 pm. For information about audition requirements, visit www.hbms.org or contact the Orchestra's Manager, Mark Kushnir at festivalorchestra@hbms.org.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Festival Orchestra is a full symphonic orchestra for high school students at the highest level of technical ability and musical artistry. Under the direction of Jun Nakabayashi, the Festival Orchestra performs three concerts annually; two are with guest artists of international stature. The orchestra meets on Tuesday evenings from 7:15 - 9:30 pm. Members participate in sectional coachings with members of the New York Philharmonic. Auditions are open to the public.

Steven Schnur.