Hershey Symphony Performs ITALIAN ACCENTS With Violinist Holly Workman

Join the Hershey Symphony Orchestra and Maestra Sandra Dackow for "Italian Accents," a night of gorgeous Italian classics. This one-time-only performance will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 8 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre.

The performance will include Roman Carnival Overture by Hector Berlioz, "Summer" from Antonio Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, Giuseppe Verdi's "Anvil Chorus" from Il Trovatore, and Capriccio Italien by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The Hershey Art Association will have selected pieces on display in the lobby of The Hershey Theatre on the night of the concert for symphony audience members to enjoy.

Internationally known violinist Holly Workman will join us for this concert, as will the Hershey Symphony Festival Strings, the Hershey Symphony's youth orchestra. Ms. Workman played with the Hershey Symphony's Festival Strings years ago. This season marks the thirtieth anniversary of the Festival Strings' founding.

Reserved seat tickets are $20-$29 and are available on the Hershey Symphony Orchestra website (hersheysymphony.org). A $2 per ticket processing fee applies. Advance tickets are recommended. Tickets will also be available at the door.