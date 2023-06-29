Hershey Symphony Announces 55th Season Featuring New Venue

The Hershey Symphony Orchestra's 55th season will entertain audiences with a variety of pops and classical music from Billy Joel to Bach.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Mamie Parris, Beth Leavel & More to Star in AUSTEN'S PRIDE in Concert at Carnegie Hall Photo 1 Parris, Leavel & More to Lead AUSTEN'S PRIDE at Carnegie Hall
Timothy McDevitt to Join Reading Symphony Orchestra For July 4 Concert Photo 2 Timothy McDevitt to Join Reading Symphony Orchestra For July 4 Concert
Naxos To Release Kevin Cole's Recording Of Gershwin's Rhapsody In Blue In Celebration Of T Photo 3 Naxos To Release Kevin Cole's Recording Of Gershwin's Rhapsody In Blue In Celebration Of The Work's 100th Anniversary
Composer, Conductor & Bass-Baritone Damien Geter Reveals His 2023-2024 Season Featuring a Photo 4 Composer, Conductor & Bass-Baritone Damien Geter Reveals His 2023-2024 Season Featuring a World Premiere & More

Hershey Symphony Announces 55th Season Featuring New Venue

Hershey Symphony Announces 55th Season Featuring New Venue

The Hershey Symphony Orchestra's 55th season will entertain audiences with a variety of pops and classical music from Billy Joel to Bach in two iconic venues—Hershey Theatre and Founders Hall at Milton Hershey School. 

Under the baton of new symphony music director Greg Woodbridge, the symphony kicks off the season on Saturday, September 23, 2023, with some of Mr. Woodbridge's favorite pieces. “A Little of This, A Little of That…” includes showstoppers by Beethoven, Glinka, Mahler, Falla, and Rachmaninov. The symphony will be joined by guest artists Gwendolyn Bowers, mezzo-soprano, and Eric Fung, piano. Maestro Woodbridge, who serves as the first Maestra Dr. Sandra Dackow Endowed Chair, will hold a special talkback with audience members immediately following the concert. 

A frequent soloist with symphonies around North America and the world, singer LaKisha Jones of Broadway and American Idol fame leads the vocals for “Queens of Rock and Soul,” Friday, October 27. The music will celebrate the greatest ladies of soul from Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, and Whitney Houston.

The symphony will close out the year with its annual “Holiday Spectacular” at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 2. The performances will feature choirs from local high schools.

The Hershey Symphony is “Movin' Out” to Founders Hall at Milton Hershey School to showcase “The Music of Billy Joel, starring Michael Cavanaugh” on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 8 p.m. Cavanaugh, who played the Piano Man himself in the hit Broadway show Movin' Out, and his band bring the music of Billy Joel to life, backed by the full Hershey Symphony Orchestra.

The symphony will perform again at Founders Hall on Saturday, March 23, with its concert “Glorious.” The orchestra will be joined by local choirs to present Poulenc's Gloria. This will be paired with Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition, a piano suite transformed into a grand orchestral work by Maurice Ravel.

On Friday, April 26, the symphony will return to the Hershey Theatre for its final performance of the season, “Treasured and Timeless.” The concert will include a musical tour of Eastern Europe with the Enesco's Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 and Prokofiev's Suite 2 from Romeo and Juliet. 

Due to renovations scheduled at the Hershey Community Building, which houses the Hershey Theatre, the symphony is pleased to perform its February and March 2024 concerts in the newly-renovated Founders Hall on the campus of Milton Hershey School. The symphony also is honored to serve as “Artists in Residence” at Milton Hershey School, helping to enrich educational and cultural experiences for students. The symphony will continue occasional performances at Founders Hall when the Theatre is not available in 2024 and 2025 due to renovations.  

Season tickets are on sale now and individual tickets go on sale August 1, 2023. To learn more about the Hershey Symphony's upcoming season and to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

1
Pianist And Composer Edward Simon Named A 2023 Lucas Artist Fellow  Photo
Pianist And Composer Edward Simon Named A 2023 Lucas Artist Fellow 

Acclaimed Venezuelan pianist Edward Simon has been named a 2023 Lucas Artist Fellow. This year marked the first open call held by the Montalvo Arts Center Sally and Don Lucas Artists Program (LAP) in over ten years.

2
Composer, Conductor & Bass-Baritone Damien Geter Reveals 2023-2024 Season Photo
Composer, Conductor & Bass-Baritone Damien Geter Reveals 2023-2024 Season

Composer, conductor, and bass-baritone Damien Geter has announced his 2023-2024 season. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

3
Leading Swing Band THE HOT TODDIES Performs At Lincoln Center Next Week, July 6 Photo
Leading Swing Band THE HOT TODDIES Performs At Lincoln Center Next Week, July 6

As they prepare for their Lincoln Center debut at “Summer for the City,” the Hot Toddies Jazz Band announced today the upcoming release of its debut full-length eponymous album. Hailed as New York City's leading hot jazz and swing band, the Hot Toddies recorded 11 fan-favorite, fun-loving tracks imbibing the high-and-not-so-dry spirits of the Prohibition Era.

4
Winners Announced At Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestras 39th NSW Secondary Schools Concer Photo
Winners Announced At Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra's 39th NSW Secondary Schools Concerto Competition Final 

Willoughby resident and Wenona Girls' School year 11 student, violist HAYLEY LAU, has won the overall prize in the prestigious NSW Secondary Schools Concerto Competition. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS