Gustavo Dudamel To Conduct Two Weeks of Programs at New York Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel will return to the New York Philharmonic after ten years to conduct two weeks of programs. In the first week, Mr. Dudamel will conduct the New York Premiere of Esteban Benzecry's Piano Concerto, Universos infinitos, with Sergio Tiempo in his Philharmonic debut; Ives's The Unanswered Question; and Dvořák's Symphony No. 9, From the New World, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, January 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, January 17 at 11:00 a.m.; Saturday, January 18 at 8:00 p.m.; and Tuesday, January 21 at 7:30 p.m. In the second week, he will conduct Schubert's Symphony No. 4, Tragic, and Mahler's Das Lied von der Erde, with mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung and tenor Simon O'Neill, Thursday, January 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, January 24 at 8:00 p.m.; and Saturday, January 25 at 8:00 p.m.

"This program is an opportunity to explore just what culture is, and not to see classical music as a European pursuit only," said Venezuelan-born, Los Angeles-based Gustavo Dudamel of the program featuring a Czech composer's evocation of American music, a 20th-century American composer's take on existential questions, and a new work by an Argentinian composer based in France whose music incorporates ancient Latin American culture and contemporary Western techniques. Mr. Dudamel and Argentinian-born pianist Sergio Tiempo gave the World Premiere of Esteban Benzecry's Universos infinitos in October 2019. The Los Angeles Times wrote: "The Steinway is subject to all you might ever want to subject it to. Phenomenal runs. Tone clusters banged out with the elbows. Percussive playing of the strings inside the instrument. Tiempo somehow made the impossible possible." Esteban Benzecry's father, Mario Benzecry, served as assistant conductor of the New York Philharmonic in 1970-71.

Gustavo Dudamel paired Schubert symphonies with Mahler songs with the Los Angeles Philharmonic in 2017, about which The Los Angeles Times wrote: "The young Franz Schubert has a friend in Gustavo Dudamel."

The New York Philharmonic will offer an allotment of free tickets to young people ages 13-26 for the concerts on January 17 and 24 as part of Philharmonic Free Fridays.

Tickets



Single tickets start at $37 (ticket prices subject to change). A limited number of $18 tickets for select concerts may be available to students within 10 days of the performance at nyphil.org/rush, or in person the day of (valid identification required). Tickets for Open Rehearsals are $22. The New York Philharmonic will offer an allotment of free tickets to young people ages 13-26 for the concerts on January 17 and 24 as part of Philharmonic Free Fridays; learn more at nyphil.org/freefridays.

Tickets to New York Philharmonic performances may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased at the David Geffen Hall Box Office. The Box Office opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. On performance evenings, the Box Office closes one-half hour after performance time; other evenings it closes at 6:00 p.m.

Event Listing

New York Philharmonic

David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center

Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Open Rehearsal - 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, January 16, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 17, 2020, 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, January 18, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Sergio Tiempo*, piano

IVES The Unanswered Question

Esteban BENZECRY Piano Concerto, Universos infinitos (New York Premiere)

DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 9, From the New World

New York Philharmonic

David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center

Thursday, January 23, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 24, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 25, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Michelle DeYoung, mezzo-soprano

Simon O'Neill, tenor

SCHUBERT Symphony No. 4, Tragic

MAHLER Das Lied von der Erde

* New York Philharmonic debut

ALL PROGRAMS SUBJECT TO CHANGE

The Donna and Marvin Schwartz Virtuoso Piano Performance Series has provided major support for Sergio Tiempo's appearances during the New York Philharmonic's 2019-20 season.

Photo Credit: Gerardo Gomez





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You