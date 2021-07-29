Flushing Town Hall Announces Final Virtual Jazz Jam

On Wednesday, August 11 at 7:00 PM (ET), Flushing Town Hall's Virtual Jazz Jam: Celebrating the Legacy of Louis Armstrong returns for the last time in its virtual-only format with the theme Celebrating Louis Armstrong's and other August birthdays."What we play is life" - Louis Armstrong.

Since it first moved to a virtual format in April 2020, the monthly Jazz Jam has been one of Flushing Town Hall's most popular, recurring events during the pandemic, bringing thousands of jazz lovers from across the globe together online around a monthly theme.

In its final virtual jam before welcoming musicians back to in-person, live jams this coming September, Flushing Town Hall will present its house jazz band and participating jammers to celebrate jazz icon Louis Armstrong's birthday at the August 11th event.

Armstrong, who was born in New Orleans on August 4, 1901, made his way to New York in 1924, where he played in many clubs and on Broadway, helping spread the sound of jazz to a larger audience and earning the moniker, "the Godfather of Jazz." In 1943, Armstrong moved with his wife Lucille Wilson to his modest home in the working class neighborhood of Corona, Queens, where the couple lived together until his death in 1971. Today, the Louis Armstrong House is preserved as a historic site and world-class museum. Armstrong was also a philanthropist who established the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation in 1969 to "give back to the world some of the goodness he received" through education, workshops, and programs about the history of music and jazz.

"It seems so fitting to be celebrating the legacy of Louis Armstrong, and other August birthdays this month at our last jam in the virtual world. I am excited to discover what legendary artists, past or present, our performers will choose to pay tribute to in our final virtual jam," says Flushing Town Hall's jazz band leader Carol Sudhalter. "We thank all who have stuck with us - audience and performers alike - who have dared to go with the changes this pandemic required of us. We look forward to our in-person return in September!"

Starting September 8, all Jazz Jams will be performed live from Flushing Town Hall, just like in pre-pandemic times. Musicians and jazz lovers are welcome to attend the jam in-person at Flushing Town Hall, or to join the livestream online to listen. Most Flushing Town Hall events will be presented in this hybrid format (both in-person and livestreamed) as the venue continues its soft reopening in the pandemic's wake.

Musicians interested in participating in the final virtual jam on August 11 should email education@flushingtownhall.org to sign up to participate. Once participation is confirmed, they will need to record and submit a three- to four-minute tune they choose to play in line with this month's theme. The performance can be live or a pre-recorded audio or video (but not a professional, edited recording such as a CD or YouTube video). Musicians who performed in 2020 are now welcome to return. Each month, up to five returning musicians and up to 15 new musicians can participate. Selection is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone is invited to listen and can simply tune in to Flushing Town Hall's Facebook page or Zoom on Wednesday, August 11 at 7:00 PM (ET) to join the live event for free, without registration.

