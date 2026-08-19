Eric Lu to Make HK PHIL Debut With Lio Kuokman in Hong Kong and Chengdu

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Under the baton of its Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) will perform alongside Eric Lu, Gold Medallist of the International Chopin Piano Competition, in Hong Kong and Chengdu on 9 and 12 September 2026 respectively. Tickets are now on public sale.

Eric Lu Plays Chopin (9 September, Hong Kong)

Described by The Guardian as “a true artist”, Eric Lu won First Prize at the 19th International Chopin Piano Competition 2025 in Warsaw, having previously come to international attention by winning the Leeds International Piano Competition in 2018 at the age of 20. For his debut with the HK Phil, he will present Chopin's Piano Concerto no. 1, illuminating its lyricism and youthful ardour with his poetic voice.

Conducted by Lio Kuokman, the concert opens with the world premiere of Waltz of the Rolling Giants, a new work by Chinese composer Yao Chen, commissioned by the HK Phil especially for the orchestra's China and international tours in the 2026/27 season. The concert concludes with Stravinsky's The Firebird Suite (1919), bringing the performance to a grand climax with its orchestral grandeur and dramatic energy.

“Eric Lu Plays Chopin” will be held on 9 September 2026 (Wed) at 7:30PM at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$680, $540, $400 and $260 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

Hong Kong Week 2026@Chengdu - Lio Kuokman, Eric Lu and HK Phil

12 September, Chengdu

Following the Hong Kong performance, the orchestra will travel to Chengdu. This concert is featured as part of “Hong Kong Week 2026@Chengdu”, presented by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. “Hong Kong Week” is a major cultural extravaganza organised by the LCSD that showcases Hong Kong's creative excellence and promotes artistic collaboration across regions.

As with the Hong Kong performance, the Chengdu concert will be led by Lio Kuokman and will open with Yao Chen's Waltz of the Rolling Giants, inspired by Sichuan's giant pandas as a warm musical greeting to the Chengdu audience. Following Eric Lu's performance of Chopin's Piano Concerto no. 1, the HK Phil will close the evening with Stravinsky's The Firebird Suite (1919 version).

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