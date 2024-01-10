Danish String Quartet Announces North American Tour In February 2024

The Danish String Quartet, which continues to assert their preeminence among the world's finest string quartets, returns to the North America for a six-city tour in February.

The Quartet's concerts this spring feature music by Haydn, Shostakovich, Purcell, Britten, Mozart, Adès, and Schubert, as well as new material from their forthcoming recording of Nordic and Northern European folk tunes on ECM. Complete programs for each concert are below.

Their most recent release, PRISM V (April 2023, ECM), was named "CD of the Month" in August by Limelight Magazine, which wrote that the series overall had "an overwhelming sense of rightness when it comes to Beethoven...very high indeed on the list of modern interpretations." Each PRISM CD connected a Bach fugue to a late Beethoven quartet which, in turn, was connected to a quartet by a later master -- on PRISM V, that is Webern. The Quartet described the concept as "a beam of music split through Beethoven's prism."

February 2024 Concerts in North America

Saturday, February 10, 7:30 PM | Big Sky, MT

Warren Miller Performing Arts Center | Tickets & Info

MOZART: Divertimento in F Major, K. 138

ADÈS: Four Quarters

BRITTEN: 3 Divertimenti

DANISH STRING QUARTET (arr): Folk Music

Sunday, February 11, 7:00 PM | Calgary, AB

Calgary Pro Musica | Tickets & Info

MOZART: Divertimento in F Major, K. 138

ADÈS: Four Quarters

BRITTEN: 3 Divertimenti

SCHUBERT: SQ No. 14 in D Minor, “Death and the Maiden”

Monday, February 12, 7:30 PM | Calgary, AB

Calgary Pro Musica | Tickets & Info

PURCELL: Chaconne

HAYDN: Quartet in G Minor, Op. 20, No. 3

SHOSTAKOVICH: SQ No. 7 in F-sharp Minor, Op. 108

DANISH STRING QUARTET (arr): Folk Music

Wednesday, February 14, 7:30 PM | Indianapolis, IN

Ensemble Music Society of Indianapolis | Tickets & Info

MOZART: Divertimento in F Major, K. 138

ADÈS: Four Quarters

BRITTEN: 3 Divertimenti

DANISH STRING QUARTET (arr): Folk Music

Thursday, February 15, 7:30 PM | Cincinnati, OH

Chamber Music Cincinnati | Tickets & Info

PURCELL: Chaconne

HAYDN: Quartet in G Minor, Op. 20, No. 3

SHOSTAKOVICH: SQ No. 7 in F-sharp Minor, Op. 108

SCHUBERT: SQ No. 14 in D Minor, “Death and the Maiden”

Friday, February 16, 8:00 PM | Houston, TX

DaCamera | Tickets & Info

PURCELL: Chaconne

HAYDN: Quartet in G Minor, Op. 20, No. 3

SHOSTAKOVICH: SQ No. 7 in F-sharp Minor, Op. 108

SCHUBERT: SQ No. 14 in D Minor, “Death and the Maiden”

Saturday, February 17, 7:30 PM | Tulsa, OK

Chamber Music Tulsa | Tickets & Info

SCHUBERT: SQ No. 14 in D Minor, “Death and the Maiden”

DANISH STRING QUARTET (arr): Folk Music



Sunday, February 18, 3:00 PM | Tulsa, OK

Chamber Music Tulsa | Tickets & Info

HAYDN: Quartet in G Minor, Op. 20, No. 3

SHOSTAKOVICH: SQ No. 7 in F-sharp Minor, Op. 108

DANISH STRING QUARTET (arr): Folk Music

The Danish String Quartet conclude their DOPPELGÄNGER series, an ambitious 4-year international commissioning project that pairs a new work with its “doppelgänger”—the Schubert quartet or quintet that inspired it. In April, the Quartet is joined by the versatile Finnish cellist Johannes Rostamo (principal cellist in the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra) to perform a new quintet by renowned British composer Thomas Adès alongside Schubert's final chamber work, the masterful String Quintet in C major, considered one of the classical canon's greatest pieces of chamber music. The Quartet have had a long relationship with Adès's music, having recorded his Arcadiana quartet on their debut ECM CD (2016).

The DOPPELGÄNGER project previously featured works by Bent Sørensen, Lotta Wennäkoski and Anna Thorvaldsdottir. The new works have been commissioned by the Danish String Quartet with the support of Carnegie Hall, Cal Performances, UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures, Vancouver Recital Society, Flagey in Brussels and Muziekgebouw in Amsterdam.