Danish String Quartet Announces North American Tour In February 2024

The Quartet's concerts this spring feature music by Haydn, Shostakovich, Purcell, Britten, Mozart, Adès, and Schubert.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On CARMEN at The Met Opera Photo 1 Reviews: Critics Sound Off On CARMEN at The Met Opera
Rhode Island Philharmonic Names Robert Spano As Principal Conductor Photo 2 Rhode Island Philharmonic Names Robert Spano As Principal Conductor
Gustavo Dudamel Will Lead Week Long Celebration of Music Education at NY Philharmonic Photo 3 Gustavo Dudamel Will Lead Week Long Celebration of Music Education at NY Philharmonic
Guild Opera Company to Present 5 TENORS In Concert This Month Photo 4 Guild Opera Company to Present 5 TENORS In Concert This Month

Danish String Quartet Announces North American Tour In February 2024

The Danish String Quartet, which continues to assert their preeminence among the world's finest string quartets, returns to the North America for a six-city tour in February.

The Quartet's concerts this spring feature music by Haydn, Shostakovich, Purcell, Britten, Mozart, Adès, and Schubert, as well as new material from their forthcoming recording of Nordic and Northern European folk tunes on ECM. Complete programs for each concert are below. 

Their most recent release, PRISM V (April 2023, ECM), was named "CD of the Month" in August by Limelight Magazine, which wrote that the series overall had "an overwhelming sense of rightness when it comes to Beethoven...very high indeed on the list of modern interpretations." Each PRISM CD connected a Bach fugue to a late Beethoven quartet which, in turn, was connected to a quartet by a later master -- on PRISM V, that is Webern. The Quartet described the concept as "a beam of music split through Beethoven's prism." 

February 2024 Concerts in North America

 

Saturday, February 10, 7:30 PM | Big Sky, MT
Warren Miller Performing Arts Center | Tickets & Info
MOZART: Divertimento in F Major, K. 138
ADÈS: Four Quarters
BRITTEN: 3 Divertimenti
DANISH STRING QUARTET (arr): Folk Music 

Sunday, February 11, 7:00 PM | Calgary, AB
Calgary Pro Musica | Tickets & Info
MOZART: Divertimento in F Major, K. 138
ADÈS: Four Quarters
BRITTEN: 3 Divertimenti
SCHUBERT: SQ No. 14 in D Minor, “Death and the Maiden”

Monday, February 12, 7:30 PM | Calgary, AB
Calgary Pro Musica | Tickets & Info
PURCELL: Chaconne
HAYDN: Quartet in G Minor, Op. 20, No. 3
SHOSTAKOVICH: SQ No. 7 in F-sharp Minor, Op. 108
DANISH STRING QUARTET (arr): Folk Music 

Wednesday, February 14, 7:30 PM | Indianapolis, IN
Ensemble Music Society of Indianapolis | Tickets & Info
MOZART: Divertimento in F Major, K. 138
ADÈS: Four Quarters
BRITTEN: 3 Divertimenti
DANISH STRING QUARTET (arr): Folk Music 

Thursday, February 15, 7:30 PM | Cincinnati, OH
Chamber Music Cincinnati | Tickets & Info
PURCELL: Chaconne
HAYDN: Quartet in G Minor, Op. 20, No. 3
SHOSTAKOVICH: SQ No. 7 in F-sharp Minor, Op. 108
SCHUBERT: SQ No. 14 in D Minor, “Death and the Maiden”

Friday, February 16, 8:00 PM | Houston, TX
DaCamera | Tickets & Info
PURCELL: Chaconne
HAYDN: Quartet in G Minor, Op. 20, No. 3
SHOSTAKOVICH: SQ No. 7 in F-sharp Minor, Op. 108
SCHUBERT: SQ No. 14 in D Minor, “Death and the Maiden”

Saturday, February 17, 7:30 PM | Tulsa, OK
Chamber Music Tulsa | Tickets & Info
SCHUBERT: SQ No. 14 in D Minor, “Death and the Maiden”
DANISH STRING QUARTET (arr): Folk Music

Sunday, February 18, 3:00 PM | Tulsa, OK
Chamber Music Tulsa | Tickets & Info
HAYDN: Quartet in G Minor, Op. 20, No. 3
SHOSTAKOVICH: SQ No. 7 in F-sharp Minor, Op. 108
DANISH STRING QUARTET (arr): Folk Music

Programs subject to change

The Danish String Quartet conclude their DOPPELGÄNGER series, an ambitious 4-year international commissioning project that pairs a new work with its “doppelgänger”—the Schubert quartet or quintet that inspired it. In April, the Quartet is joined by the versatile Finnish cellist Johannes Rostamo (principal cellist in the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra) to perform a new quintet by renowned British composer Thomas Adès alongside Schubert's final chamber work, the masterful String Quintet in C major, considered one of the classical canon's greatest pieces of chamber music. The Quartet have had a long relationship with Adès's music, having recorded his Arcadiana quartet on their debut ECM CD (2016).

The DOPPELGÄNGER project previously featured works by Bent Sørensen, Lotta Wennäkoski and Anna Thorvaldsdottir. The new works have been commissioned by the Danish String Quartet with the support of Carnegie Hall, Cal Performances, UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures, Vancouver Recital Society, Flagey in Brussels and Muziekgebouw in Amsterdam. 



RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

1
SMCQ Presents Rasas Et Autres Sentiments In New Concert Series Photo
SMCQ Presents Rasas Et Autres Sentiments In New Concert Series

The Homage Series initiated by the Société de musique contemporaine du Québec (SMCQ) and focussing on composer Sandeep Baghwati is back in full swing with Rasas et autres sentiments.

2
The Bach Choir Of Bethlehem Continues Its 125th Celebrations With A Highly Anticipated Gre Photo
The Bach Choir Of Bethlehem Continues Its 125th Celebrations With A Highly Anticipated Greg Funfgeld Family Concert

The widely admired Bach Choir of Bethlehem will perform a collaborative concert with the dance departments of Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts and Muhlenberg College. The performance will take place on Sunday afternoon, 3 p.m., February 18, 2024 at Zoellner Arts Center, Bethlehem.

3
Bravo! Vail to Host Winter Residency With Musicians Of Orquesta Sinfónica De Miner& Photo
Bravo! Vail to Host Winter Residency With Musicians Of Orquesta Sinfónica De Minería

Bravo! Vail hosts a winter residency with musicians from Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería, featuring performances and bilingual education activities.

4
VIDEO: Preview Hitchcocks VERTIGO in Concert at the NY Phi Photo
VIDEO: Preview Hitchcock's VERTIGO in Concert at the NY Phi

Coming soon to the NY Phil: Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo” in Concert, part of The Art of the Score. Hitchcock’s psychological thriller, starring James Stewart and Kim Novak, is a classic exploration of the devastating effects of obsession.

More Hot Stories For You

The Bach Choir Of Bethlehem Continues Its 125th Celebrations With A Highly Anticipated Greg Funfgeld Family ConcertThe Bach Choir Of Bethlehem Continues Its 125th Celebrations With A Highly Anticipated Greg Funfgeld Family Concert
Bravo! Vail to Host Winter Residency With Musicians Of Orquesta Sinfónica De MineríaBravo! Vail to Host Winter Residency With Musicians Of Orquesta Sinfónica De Minería
See Clarinetist Charles Neidich In Recital At Morse Recital Hall At The Juilliard SchoolSee Clarinetist Charles Neidich In Recital At Morse Recital Hall At The Juilliard School
Houston Chamber Choir to Present HEAR THE FUTURE, Featuring Three Student Choirs in JanuaryHouston Chamber Choir to Present HEAR THE FUTURE, Featuring Three Student Choirs in January

Videos

Get A First Look at Met Opera's MADAMA BUTTERFLY for the 2023/24 Season Video
Get A First Look at Met Opera's MADAMA BUTTERFLY for the 2023/24 Season
Go Inside The Making Of An Opera With Opera Atelier Video
Go Inside The Making Of An Opera With Opera Atelier
Preview Hitchcock's VERTIGO in Concert at the NY Phi Video
Preview Hitchcock's VERTIGO in Concert at the NY Phi
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS
The New York Pops in Classical Music The New York Pops
Carnegie Hall (2/09-2/09)
Lullaby Project Celebration Concert in Classical Music Lullaby Project Celebration Concert
Carnegie Hall (6/01-6/01)
Jan Lisiecki in Classical Music Jan Lisiecki
Carnegie Hall (3/13-3/13)
Decoda in Classical Music Decoda
Carnegie Hall (5/14-5/14)
Jordi Savall / Hespèrion XXI in Classical Music Jordi Savall / Hespèrion XXI
Carnegie Hall (4/03-4/03)
Dover Quartet / Leif Ove Andsnes in Classical Music Dover Quartet / Leif Ove Andsnes
Carnegie Hall (4/30-4/30)
Alarm Will Sound in Classical Music Alarm Will Sound
Carnegie Hall (3/26-3/26)
Igor Levit in Classical Music Igor Levit
Carnegie Hall (3/07-3/07)
Juneteenth Celebration in Classical Music Juneteenth Celebration
Carnegie Hall (6/19-6/19)
David Virelles Nosotros Ensemble featuring Dafnis Prieto in Classical Music David Virelles Nosotros Ensemble featuring Dafnis Prieto
Carnegie Hall (5/21-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  