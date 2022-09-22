Conductor Donato Cabrera Announces 2022-23 Season

Conductor Donato Cabrera's 2022-2023 season marks his tenth with the California Symphony and ninth with the Las Vegas Philharmonic. In his role as Music Director for both orchestras, Cabrera pursues programming that emphasizes a personalized and integrated vision, highlighting diversity and celebrating the joy of experiencing live music together with others.

The California Symphony's 2022-2023 season demonstrates its continued commitment to presenting innovative programming and performances featuring women, composers of color, and living composers, including: Anna Clyne, Alma Mahler, and Viet Cuong (Young American Composer-in-Residence, 2020-2023). This year, the California Symphony also presents an all-women line-up of guest artists, including contralto Sara Couden, pianists Elizabeth Dorman and Maria Radutu,; and cellist Inbal Segev. To mark this milestone anniversary, Cabrera has programmed this season's ten concerts with music that has never before been performed by the orchestra.

Additionally, the California Symphony will be heard across the country in a new, syndicated series from WFMT and its network of affiliates. The series celebrates the California Symphony's commitment to presenting concerts blending beloved classics with works by contemporary American composers including Christopher Theofanidis, Kevin Puts, Nat Stookey, Dan Visconti, Gabriela Lena Frank, Katherine Balch, DJ Sparr, Viet Cuong, and Jessie Montgomery.

"My tenth season with the California Symphony represents a milestone on a journey I've taken with our incredible musicians and our dedicated, loyal audience," says Cabrera. "I wanted to mark this achievement of ten years of artistic growth and elevated ambition by performing an entire season of music that the orchestra has never performed before. All of the compositions that I have chosen, while new to our Walnut Creek audience, are celebrated for their unique beauty and groundbreaking nature."

As Music Director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic, Cabrera has curated a season that includes the grandiosity of Handel's Messiah and A Night at the Opera - an evening featuring performances of selections from Carmen, Doctor Atomic, Rigoletto and more, with full orchestra and choir - alongside programming that showcases performances by artists both new and familiar to the Las Vegas community, including: LVP oboist Stephen Caplan, soprano Katrina Galka, tenor Ricardo Garcia, mezzo-soprano Hannah Ludwig, pianist Maria Radutu, Las Vegas Philharmonic Artist-in-Residence cellist Joshua Roman, LVP violist Omar Shelly, and bassist Efrain Solis. Other season highlights include Wynton Marsalis's Violin Concerto performed by acclaimed violinist and pioneer of social justice in classical music, Kelly Hall-Tompkins, as well as the return of popular string trio Time for Three for the Las Vegas Philharmonic's Appalachian Spring program, which pays tribute to the sounds of the vast American landscape with, among other works, a performance of Jennifer Higdon's Concerto 4-3.

In addition to his engagements with California Symphony and Las Vegas Philharmonic, Cabrera will perform as guest conductor and a Music Director finalist candidate with New Haven Symphony Orchestra (NHSO) on Friday, January 20, 2022 and Sunday, January 22, 2022 conducting a program featuring music by Anna Clyne, Emmanuel Séjourné, Richard Strauss and Antonín Dvořák. In spring, Cabrera will also conduct two performances of Gian Carlo Menotti's The Consul, with Patricia Racette as stage director, presented by the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. The performances will take place on March 11, 2023 at 7:30pm and March 12, 2023 at 2:00pm. Both performances will be held in Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall of the Ann Getty Center for Education. In November 2022, Cabrera will travel back to the famous Abbey Road Studios in London, England to finish the recording project with the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO), featuring Moldovan violinist, Alexandra Tirsu. Back in July, Cabrera conducted the LSO for the recording of Violin Concerto No. 2, a new work by Austrian composer, Paul Lorenz. For this next studio session, Cabrera, Tirsu, and the LSO will record Beethoven's Romances for Violin and Orchestra and Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto.