Composer Kim Sherman Announces EP And Video Release Of 'Quiet Poems'

In conjunction with World Poetry Day, composer Kim D. Sherman and pianist Donna Weng Friedman announces the release of "Quiet Poems" the EP on SoundCloud.

Along with the EP release, I Care If You Listen is celebrating Women's History Month with the video premiere of "Quiet Poems", a stunning look at three "songs to nature," from Kim D Sherman's new solo piano folio, Unfathomable Things, performed by pianist Donna Weng Friedman.

Composer Kim D. Sherman describes the essence of the three pieces featured in this video:

WATER CIRCLES is the ripple effect when you throw a rock into a still body of water.

A GESTURE is the lonely call to one who is not there.

NIGHT SOUNDS are those strange things you hear when everything is quiet.

Sherman continues "We recorded the music and made this video during the pandemic to share the feeling of the music - the simple beauty of nature, the longing to connect (during a time when we couldn't perform in front of people,) and finding that connection within ourselves. Donna's performance of my music is deeply spiritual, something that goes beyond mere interpretation. I worked closely with filmmaker Karl Sonnenberg to create a unique video that reflects the energy and life of the music, as well as Donna's exquisite performance."

Sherman and Weng Friedman released "Quiet Poems" the EP on SoundCloud on Tuesday March 21, in conjunction with World Poetry Day.

About Sherman's piano folio Unfathomable Things, Weng Friedman effuses that "it offers an array of short pieces that introduces original contemporary music in an imaginative and thoughtful way. With its sumptuous harmonies and melodies that can make your heart soar, sing or melt, this music is accessible to listening audiences of all ages."

SoundCloud audio link: https://soundcloud.com/kdsherman/sets/quiet-poems-for-solo-piano?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

Sheet music for Unfathomable Things can be ordered here: http://www.kdsherman.com/unfathomable-things/