Chor Leoni Returns To Live Performance With BREATHE IN HOPE

Chor Leoni Men's Choir returns to live performance with Breathe in Hope, the ensemble's 30th annual Remembrance Day concerts at Vancouver's spectacularly renovated St. Andrew's-Wesley United church, Nov. 10 at 7:30pm and Nov, 11 at 2pm and 7:30pm.

Breathe in Hope offers a program full of beauty and consolation to all who have experienced loss. The emotion-packed program features six world premieres from the choir's Composer-in-Residence Don Macdonald as well as from Katerina Gimon, Ken Cormier, Marques L.A. Garrett, Melissa Dunphy, Shruthi Rajasekar.

Chor Leoni's most beloved tradition, singing for Remembrance Day, is also the choir's longest. Chor Leoni's very first concert commemorated the day and began a tradition of singing on Remembrance Day that has resonated across Canada.

"Remembrance Day contains opportunities for many types of reflection," says Artistic Director Erick Lichte. "It offers a chance to not only contemplate wars and those who fought in them for our wellbeing, but also to consider the world each of us makes with our actions and attitudes. This year, as we all grieve the time, connection and lives lost in this pandemic, I wanted to create a musical offering which honours those lost in war as well as tend to some of the shared and unprocessed grief many of us are still holding in our hearts. I hope that with this concert, all who attend might breathe in hope and exhale some of the fear and pain of the past 19 months."

Breathe in Hope will be the first public concerts in downtown Vancouver's spectacularly renovated St. Andrew's-Wesley, the choir's new home. Completely revitalized with state of the art lighting and easily reached by transit, the light-filled venue boasts comfortable chair seating and is the perfect venue to enjoy Chor Leoni.

Chor Leoni adheres to all COVID Public Health Orders, including required masking and proof of double vaccination upon entry. Capacity is currently limited to 50 percent of the venue's capacity, and a full list of Chor Leoni's COVID protocols is available on the choir's website.

Full of soaring music, connection, and emotion, Chor Leoni's Breathe in Hope offers an opportunity to reflect and remember as we commemorate Remembrance Day together.

Tickets are available now through chorleoni.org.