KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Reveals 2023 Summer Programming

Performances run July 25-August 18, 2023.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Review: COSI FAN TUTTE at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis Photo 1 Review: COSI FAN TUTTE at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis
Review: TOSCA at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis Photo 2 Review: TOSCA at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis
Review: MORLOT, SEATTLE SYMPHONY CAPTIVATE IN ALL-FRENCH PROGRAM at Benaroya Hall Photo 3 Review: MORLOT, SEATTLE SYMPHONY CAPTIVATE IN ALL-FRENCH PROGRAM at Benaroya Hall
Review: THE FLYING DUTCHMAN at Metropolitan Opera Photo 4 Review: THE FLYING DUTCHMAN at Metropolitan Opera

Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Reveals 2023 Summer Programming

Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Reveals 2023 Summer Programming

The Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival (CCCMF) has announced its 2023 summer concert series, running from July 25-August 18, 2023. For its 44th season, the Festival presents 10 classical performances over 25 days in venues across Cape Cod. This year's program includes: a commissioned world premiere by JUNO Award-winning composer Vivian Fung, the Emerson String Quartet performing in Massachusetts for the last time as part of its Final Farewell tour, a special performance of The Brahms Clarinet Sonatas hosted by The New Yorker writer Adam Gopnik, and more. The complete schedule is below and available at www.capecodchambermusic.org

Osterville, MA, resident Ray Salva, who was recently appointed CCCMF's new Executive Director, is thrilled to be celebrating his inaugural Festival. “This is one of the largest cultural events in the region, which has had the participation of thousands of artists from all around the world, attracting hundreds of concertgoers each year. Whether you are a longtime neighbor or a newcomer to Cape Cod, we encourage everyone to join us in welcoming some of the world's greatest classical musicians to our idyllic corner of New England.” 

According to CCCMF's Artistic Directors, Jon Manasse and Jon Nakamatsu, this year's Festival is unprecedented. “As excited as we are to present this year's Festival, we are also saddened to be saying goodbye to the Emerson String Quartet as it performs its final Massachusetts concert. For the past 10 season, the Emerson String Quartet has wowed sold-out crowds and become synonymous with summers on the Cape. We will all miss them both on and off stage!” 

The CCCMF has grown to become an established year-round presenter of chamber music and a major contributor to the cultural life of Cape Cod since its inception in 1979. Hoping to ignite the interest of a younger demographic, CCCMF welcomes all individuals 18 years or younger to attend any regular concert, free of charge. In addition to appearances by established artists, the CCCMF has made a special commitment to presenting young emerging artists early in their careers, including Yo-Yo Ma, Emmanuel Ax, Joshua Bell, Dawn Upshaw, Peter Serkin, Paul Neubauer, and the Lark, Colorado, Borromeo, Parker and Jupiter Quartets, among others. 

About Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival      

The Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival (CCCMF) has been a presenter of chamber music and a major contributor to the cultural life of Cape Cod since its founding in 1979 by late pianist Samuel Sanders, a longtime collaborator with Itzhak Perlman. The Festival's current Artistic Directors Jon Manasse (clarinet) and Jon Nakamatsu (piano) represent the top ranks of American chamber music. In addition to its annual summer season of concerts, outreach programs and an annual benefit concert in New York, CCCMF partners with local cultural organizations.  

Program Details + Ticketing Info:

Tickets: General: Free-$55. Students: $15. Children 18 and Under: Free. Advance registration is encouraged. For tickets and more information, visit CapeCodChamberMusic.org or call 508.247.9400.




RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

1
Orchestra Lumos Announces Its 2023/24 Season Photo
Orchestra Lumos Announces Its 2023/24 Season

Orchestra Lumos has shared the details of its 2023/24 season, a year after the announcement of the Connecticut ensemble's rebranding from Stamford Symphony.

2
Violinist Melissa White and Pianist Nargiz Aliyarova Celebrate Composer Gara Garayevs 105t Photo
Violinist Melissa White and Pianist Nargiz Aliyarova Celebrate Composer Gara Garayev's 105th at Carnegie Hall

On Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:30pm, the National Music and Global Culture Society presents acclaimed musicians violinist Melissa White and pianist Nargiz Aliyarova in a recital at Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall.

3
Violectrics Music Label Cosplay Records Announce New Artist: “The Disney Violinist&r Photo
Violectric's Music Label Cosplay Records Announce New Artist: “The Disney Violinist” Robert Kerr

Cosplay Records – the music label of Central Florida strings super-group Violectric – announce the signing of their newest esteemed artist “The Disney Violinist” Robert Kerr.  Kerr has teamed up with Cosplay to produce his debut album, which will feature twelve of his classical string quartet arrangements of music from his favorite Disney movies, performed with fellow Disney string musicians.

4
Composer-Percussionist Reynaliz Herrera Releases Debut Album: BIKEncerto: A Concerto For S Photo
Composer-Percussionist Reynaliz Herrera Releases Debut Album: BIKEncerto: A Concerto For Solo Bicycle And Orchestra

Boston-based and Mexican-born composer-percussionist Reynaliz Herrera, with her ensemble Ideas, Not Theories, release their debut album on June 30, 2023. Praised for her 'toe-tapping vibe' by the Boston Globe, Reynaliz's four-movement work BIKEncerto continues her exploration of the bicycle-as-instrument, now with the accompaniment of a chamber orchestra.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical' Video Video: Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical'
Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play' Video
Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play'
J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical' Video
J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical'
Sean Hayes Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Play' Video
Sean Hayes Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Play'
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS