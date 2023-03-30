Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CARMEN & More to be Presented as Part of OPCM 2023-24 Season

The 2023-2024 season will feature three programs that will bring to the forefront the most beautiful pieces of the classical repertoire.

Mar. 30, 2023  

The Orchestre Philharmonique et Choeur des Mélomanes (OPCM) invites you to a grandiose ninth season, where classical and modern music will come together to bring intense moments of emotion.

In addition to pieces that bear witness to the creative genius of great world composers, Musical Director Francis Choinière will unveil a Requiem composed specifically for the OPCM. "I wanted to bring together the classics with the music of today. François Dompierre and I have been talking about this creation project for a long time. We wish for this work to reach a wide audience."

This is not the first collaboration between the two artists. Last October, Francis Choinière conducted the Sherbrooke Symphony Orchestra and the Sherbrooke Women's Choir for the film-concert La Passion d'Augustine, for which François Dompierre wrote the original score.

When a composer of 80 years of age is commissioned to write a Requiem, it gives him pause for thought", explains François Dompierre. The upcoming and unavoidable deadline forces him to take an in-depth look at the texts of this singular liturgy. After a dramatic "Introït" and a questioning "Kyrie", contradictory feelings will follow: pity, remembrance, liberation and, finally, joy to end the work with an "In Paradisum" in the form of a happy ending.

Three fantastic programs

In keeping with the OPCM's tradition, its 2023-2024 season will feature three programs that will bring to the forefront the most beautiful pieces of the classical repertoire.

Beethoven 9th Symphony

Saturday November 4th 2023 19h30 Maison symphonique

The season will begin with Beethoven's thrilling symphonic choral masterpiece with its Ode to Joy, in a majestic interpretation by the OPCM. This transcendent creation has been uniting humanity for over 200 years with its grandiose music and poetry delivering the powerful message of freedom!

Also on the program for this memorable evening are Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Ballade for Orchestra, Op. 33, and one of Brahms' most beautiful choral works, Schicksalslied (Song of Destiny). Soprano Sydney Baedke, mezzo-soprano Simona Genga, tenor John Mac Master, and baritone Brett Polegato will join forces with 100 choristers and 60 musicians under the direction of Francis Choinière.

Bizet's Carmen

Saturday February 24th 2024 19h30 Maison symphonique

Sunday February 25th 2024 14h Maison symphonique

This concert is an invitation to a journey of beautiful French arias in an evening of drama and passion with Bizet's Opera Carmen. The concert version of Bizet's masterpiece will feature Wallis Giunta (Carmen) and Adrian Kramer (Don José) in this unforgettable tragedy of love. They will be accompanied by and orchestra of 60 musicians and 120 choristers from the OPCM as well as the Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal choir under the direction of Francis Choinière.

Fauré and Dompierre's Requiem

Saturday June 8th 2024 19h30 Maison symphonique

Sunday June 9th juin 2024 14h Palais Montcalm (Québec)

The season will close with a unique moment of choral music featuring Fauré's legendary Requiem and the world premiere of François Dompierre's Requiem. The OPCM offers you an exceptional opportunity to hear two works in all their splendor and in a magnificent interpretation. This concert will be presented on tour in Montreal at the Maison Symphonique and in Quebec City at the Palais Montcalm.

Tickets for the 2023-2024 OPCM season will be available starting March 31 on the site de la Place des arts, at 514 842-2112 ou au 1 866 842-2112, as well as on the website of Palais Montcalm, at 418 641-6040 or 1 877 641-6040.




