CAP UCLA Will Present CHARLIE PARKER AT 100

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Fly Higher: Charlie Parker At 100 on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m. at Royce Hall. Tickets starting at $28 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.

Charlie "Bird" Parker was a legendary Grammy Award-winning jazz saxophonist who, with Dizzy Gillespie, invented bebop. This year marks the 100th year since the legend's birth and therefore is cause for celebration. Acclaimed co-musical directors Rudresh Mahanthappa and Terri Lyne Carrington honor Charlie Parker's centennial year by showcasing his uncompromising musical joy, humor and beauty, mining his deep repertoire and showcasing new, modern compositions.

Hailed by Pitchfork as "jaw-dropping" and saxophonist of the year for seven years running in Downbeat, Rudresh Mahanthappa is a 21st-century voice of jazz. Since his emergence in the late '90s, Mahanthappa harnesses the power of the horn to create a rhythmic urgency and showcases an astonishing facility. In addition to creating Fly Higher with Carrington, Mahanthappa is the Director of Jazz at Princeton University.

Carrington returns to the Royce Hall stage for the second CAP UCLA season in a row. A three-time Grammy Award-winning drummer, Carrington has performed on over 100 recordings and just released Waiting Game this past November with her band Social Science. Last year, Carrington was acknowledged for her contributions to jazz with the Doris Duke Artist Award. Fly Higher is no exception as a significant contribution.

This performance concludes CAP UCLA's Jazz series for the 2019-20 season. For more shows, please visit cap.ucla.edu/calendar.

CAP UCLA presents

Fly Higher: Charlie Parker at 100

Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m.

Royce Hall, UCLA

10745 Dickson Court, Los Angeles, CA 90095

Program:

Fly Higher: Charlie Parker at 100 celebrates one of the most innovative and influential artists in modern musical history and examines his impact on pop, hip hop, rap, rock and jazz. Rather than imitating the original, Fly Higher strives to forward the art form by developing new perspectives on tradition.

Credits:

Fly Higher: Charlie Parker At 100 features:

Rudresh Mahanthappa - Alto Saxophone

Terri Lyne Carrington - Drums

Charenee Wade - Vocals

Adam O'Farrill - Trumpet

Kris Davis - Piano

Larry Grenadier - Bass

Kassa Overall - DJ

Co-Musical Directors Rudresh Mahanthappa & Terri Lyne Carrington

We are grateful for the endorsement of the Parker Estate in this centennial celebration.

Tickets:

Tickets starting at $28

Online: cap.ucla.edu

Phone: 310-825-2101

UCLA Central Ticket Office: 310-825-2101, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Royce Hall box office: open 90 minutes prior to the event start time.

Artists website: Charlie Parker | Rudresh Mahanthappa | Terri Lyne Carrington





