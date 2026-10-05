AyseDeniz Gokcin to Perform NY Premieres at Carnegie Hall

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Concert pianist, composer and GRAMMY voting member AyseDeniz Gokcin will perform at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall on Sunday, October 25, 2026, from 1 to 3 PM. The program features New York premieres of selections from her original albums Patterns, Frozen in Time Volumes 1 and 2, and Motus.

The concert brings her work as a composer for piano and strings to an afternoon program centered entirely on her own music. Her Audio Network collaboration began with Patterns, an album created for film, television and advertising. Her compositions have featured in Amazon Prime's Dance Life and National Geographic's A Real Bug's Life. She made her Walt Disney Concert Hall debut in 2023. Her composition Kelton, from Patterns, won Best Contemporary Classical Composition at the 2023 Hollywood Independent Music Awards.

AyseDeniz holds a bachelor's degree from the Eastman School of Music and a master's from London's Royal Academy of Music. She has performed in more than 31 countries, with appearances at Aspen Ideas Festival and TED AI San Francisco. Encyclopaedia Britannica named her one of its 20 Under 40: Shapers of the Future of Music.

The concert takes place at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, 154 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019. Tickets and current pricing are available through Carnegie Hall. Student and senior discount tickets are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office.

Photo Credit: Isabelle Offer

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