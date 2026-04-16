Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota to Present BAROQUE TREASURES on Mother's Day

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Artist Series Concerts will present Baroque Treasures on May 10, 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sarasota.

This concert – on Mother's Day – begins with harpsichordist Paulo Bordignon performing music by Bach and Couperin. Sarasota Orchestra principal oboe Bobby Nunes and principal harp Phoebe Powell, accompanied by strings and harpsichord, each perform a concerto for their instrument by baroque master G.F. Handel. The two also join forces for Debussy's enchanting Album of Five Pieces for Oboe and Harp. With special guests Katherine Baloff and Leah Latorraca, violin; Stephanie Block, viola; David Bender, cello; and John Miller, bass. Tickets are $50 for general seating and $70 for VIP seating.

Artist Series Concerts and EnsembleNEWSRQ co-present Matt Aucoin's Music for New Bodies, May 22, 7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House.

Created in collaboration with acclaimed director Peter Sellars, this is a bold operatic meditation on our shifting place in the natural world. Fusing poetic texts from Jorie Graham with visceral soundscapes, Aucoin crafts a work that is at once urgent and transcendent, while Sellars' visionary staging brings the music into striking visual focus. Together, they invite us to imagine new forms of life, connection, and transformation. Tickets are $50.

More on First Presbyterian Church Recent Articles Verdi Chorus To Present VERDI IN ESPAÑA Spring Concert In Santa Monica 3/11/2026