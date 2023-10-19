Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Presents CAESAR! And The First Family Of Violin, November 18

The first part of the concert features the violinist Alexander Markov and his violinist parents Albert and Marina playing favorites by Bach, Paganini, Sarasate, and more.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents four concerts in November, including the special event “Caesar!” with violinist Alexander Markov, Key Chorale, and the Booker High School VPA Choir on November 18; The Chopin Project featuring pianist Matthew Graybil on November 2; the Artist Series Concerts 2023 Statewide Vocal Competition winners on November 16; and woodwind power couple Sang Yoon Kim and Christine Kim on November 30. For tickets and more information, visit Click Here or call (941) 306-1202.

Artist Series Concerts is thrilled to present its special event, the rock and roll oratorio “Caesar!” and the Markov family, on November 18, 4:00 p.m. at Church of the Palms. Hurricane Ian disrupted presenting this concert which had been scheduled to open the 2022-2023 season. Tickets are $40 and $60.

The first part of the concert features the violinist Alexander Markov and his violinist parents Albert and Marina playing classical favorites by Bach, Paganini, Sarasate, and others. Alexander Markov says, “It's an incredible experience every time we play together, because there's nothing closer than playing with your family.”

Following intermission, Alexander takes the stage with Key Chorale, the Booker High School VPA Choir, an orchestra, a rhythm section, and his 24-karat-gold-plated six-string electric violin to perform “Caesar!” His original composition about the legendary Roman general combines classical, rock, and pop music in five parts full of mystery, drama, color, and contrasts. Alexander says “I'm a product of a classical music home during the era of guitar gods. You should expect the unexpected.”

Alexander Markov made his New York debut recital at Carnegie Hall in 1983 and was awarded a prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant in 1987. He humorously stated, “It used to be the big deal was that I made my debut at Carnegie Hall at the age of 16. Now it's that I have over 11 million views on YouTube.”

Albert Markov was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine in 1933. In 1941, he and his mother were evacuated to escape World War II. After his immigration to the United States in 1975, Albert Markov made his debut with the Houston Symphony. Prior to that, he won the Gold Medal in the Queen Elizabeth Competition in Brussels and was concertizing extensively. He is the only concert violinist of the 20th and 21st centuries who created major compositions for opera, symphony, and more which are performed internationally and commercially recorded.

Marina Markov was a member of the string ensemble in the orchestra of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow as well as a member of the Bolshoi Quartet. After immigrating to the Unites States, she was a member of the New York City Opera Orchestra and the Mostly Mozart Festival at Lincoln Center, New York.




