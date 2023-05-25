Anne Parsons Leadership Program Participants Revealed

Six women and non-binary orchestra professionals from across the country will comprise the first cohort of the League of American Orchestras' Anne Parsons Leadership Program, the League has announced. Honoring Anne Parsons, the transformative orchestra field leader and mentor who passed away in 2022, the newly-launched mentoring program aims to effect structural change by supporting women and non-binary orchestra professionals in their career progressions, and ultimately improving gender equity among top orchestra executives (CEOs, executive directors, and other leadership positions).

“Developing the next generation of change leaders is an incredibly important focus of the League's ongoing work, said League of American Orchestras President and CEO, Simon Woods.

“The mentoring and guidance these six talented professionals will receive, and the personal networks they will build as a result of this program, will be critical to their future success. I'm so grateful to the four founding mentors for continuing Anne Parsons' work. She would have been proud to know her legacy continues.”

The initial cohort will be comprised of:

The new orchestra leadership program was originally conceived by the League in coordination with a group of four large-budget orchestra leaders who will serve as mentors:

Jennifer Barlament, Executive Director, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Marie-Hélène Bernard, President and CEO, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President & CEO, Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Melia Tourangeau, President & CEO, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra



Program Activities The cohort will meet in person at the League's National Conference in Pittsburgh, June 14-16, 2023. Two leadership training sessions are also planned for the summer via Zoom: one on Gender Inclusivity and one on Executive Leadership. Quarterly Leadership Forums will take place virtually throughout the year featuring leaders from within and outside of the field (academic leaders, corporate executives, government representatives).

Each participant will have a pair of mentors and meet with them individually several times over the year. The cohort will also meet together virtually throughout the year to learn from each other, share resources, and build community. About the Anne Parsons Leadership Program The first year of the program will run from June 2023 to June 2024. Eligible candidates self-identified as a woman or non-binary individual and had a minimum of five years full-time employment by orchestras of any budget size; current employment was not required. Selection criteria for the free program included demonstrated experience; managerial vision; and commitment to leading and serving American orchestras.

Each participant has received funding to attend the League's National Conference in 2023, as well as a gratis, one-year membership to the League of American Orchestras.