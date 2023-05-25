Anne Parsons Leadership Program Participants Revealed

Each participant has received funding to attend the League's National Conference in 2023, as well as a gratis, one-year membership to the League of American Orchestras.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Review: LA BOHÈME at Kennedy Center Photo 1 Review: LA BOHÈME at Kennedy Center
Review: TREEMONISHA at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis Photo 2 Review: TREEMONISHA at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis
Alonzo King LINES Ballet Appoints Courtney Beck as Executive Director Photo 3 Alonzo King LINES Ballet Appoints Courtney Beck as Executive Director
Boston Symphony Names Chad Smith as New President and CEO Photo 4 Boston Symphony Names Chad Smith as New President and CEO

Six women and non-binary orchestra professionals from across the country will comprise the first cohort of the League of American Orchestras' Anne Parsons Leadership Program, the League has announced. Honoring Anne Parsons, the transformative orchestra field leader and mentor who passed away in 2022, the newly-launched mentoring program aims to effect structural change by supporting women and non-binary orchestra professionals in their career progressions, and ultimately improving gender equity among top orchestra executives (CEOs, executive directors, and other leadership positions).

“Developing the next generation of change leaders is an incredibly important focus of the League's ongoing work, said League of American Orchestras President and CEO, Simon Woods.

“The mentoring and guidance these six talented professionals will receive, and the personal networks they will build as a result of this program, will be critical to their future success. I'm so grateful to the four founding mentors for continuing Anne Parsons' work. She would have been proud to know her legacy continues.”

The initial cohort will be comprised of:

The new orchestra leadership program was originally conceived by the League in coordination with a group of four large-budget orchestra leaders who will serve as mentors:


Program Activities The cohort will meet in person at the League's National Conference in Pittsburgh, June 14-16, 2023. Two leadership training sessions are also planned for the summer via Zoom: one on Gender Inclusivity and one on Executive Leadership. Quarterly Leadership Forums will take place virtually throughout the year featuring leaders from within and outside of the field (academic leaders, corporate executives, government representatives).  

Each participant will have a pair of mentors and meet with them individually several times over the year. The cohort will also meet together virtually throughout the year to learn from each other, share resources, and build community. About the Anne Parsons Leadership Program The first year of the program will run from June 2023 to June 2024. Eligible candidates self-identified as a woman or non-binary individual and had a minimum of five years full-time employment by orchestras of any budget size; current employment was not required. Selection criteria for the free program included demonstrated experience; managerial vision; and commitment to leading and serving American orchestras.  

Each participant has received funding to attend the League's National Conference in 2023, as well as a gratis, one-year membership to the League of American Orchestras.



RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

Bach In Baltimore Closes Out Its 35th Anniversary Season With Two Triumphant Works By Hand Photo
Bach In Baltimore Closes Out Its 35th Anniversary Season With Two Triumphant Works By Handel And Mozart

Bach in Baltimore will close out its 35th Anniversary Season with two triumphant works by Handel and Mozart June 4 at 4 pm at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3604 Chatham Road, Ellicott City.

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival 2023 40th Season To Feature Eleven Concerts, July 1 Photo
Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival 2023 40th Season To Feature Eleven Concerts, July 16 - August 13

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival marks its 40th summer season in 2023. Long Island's longest-running classical music festival celebrates this milestone with 11 concerts, July 16 – August 13, that showcase a theme of “Beethoven as Innovator” alongside six of the festival's favorite works from four decades of commissioning new music: pieces by Elizabeth Brown, Kenji Bunch, Eric Ewazen, Bruce MacCombie, Kevin Puts, and Ned Rorem.

Choral Artists AMERICSAN FANFARE Is July 4 At Sarasota Opera House Photo
Choral Artists' AMERICSAN FANFARE Is July 4 At Sarasota Opera House

For the past 18 years, Choral Artists of Sarasota has celebrated America's freedom and independence with a July 4th concert of rousing, patriotic songs. According to Joseph Holt, the artistic director and conductor of Choral Artists of Sarasota, this may be area audiences' final opportunity to experience the group's beloved Independence Day concert. 

Polina Osetinskaya to Present BAROQUE MASTERPIECES FROM THE GREATEST FILMS OF ALL TIME at Photo
Polina Osetinskaya to Present BAROQUE MASTERPIECES FROM THE GREATEST FILMS OF ALL TIME at Cherry Orchard Festival

The 2023 Cherry Orchard Festival, running from June - July 2023 across the nation, will present the North American tour of solo pianist Polina Osetinskaya performing some of the most enduring musical masterpieces in history featured in some of the world's greatest films.


More Hot Stories For You

Bach In Baltimore Closes Out Its 35th Anniversary Season With Two Triumphant Works By Handel And MozartBach In Baltimore Closes Out Its 35th Anniversary Season With Two Triumphant Works By Handel And Mozart
Polina Osetinskaya to Present BAROQUE MASTERPIECES FROM THE GREATEST FILMS OF ALL TIME at Cherry Orchard FestivalPolina Osetinskaya to Present BAROQUE MASTERPIECES FROM THE GREATEST FILMS OF ALL TIME at Cherry Orchard Festival
Baritone Tyler Duncan & Pianist Erika Switzer to Release New Album 'A LEFT COAST'Baritone Tyler Duncan & Pianist Erika Switzer to Release New Album 'A LEFT COAST'
Alonzo King LINES Ballet Appoints Courtney Beck as Executive DirectorAlonzo King LINES Ballet Appoints Courtney Beck as Executive Director

Videos

Video: The Company of SOME LIKE IT HOT and Darlene Love Pay Tribute To Tina Turner At Sardi's Video Video: The Company of SOME LIKE IT HOT and Darlene Love Pay Tribute To Tina Turner At Sardi's
How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage Video
How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS