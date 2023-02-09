An Operatic Performance Among The Dinosaurs Brings The Houston Museum Of Natural Science To Life At Ars Lyrica's 2023 Gala

On February 4th, Baroque music organization Ars Lyrica Houston welcomed guests to the Houston Museum of Natural Science for their 2023 Gala benefiting Ars Lyrica Opera Circle and their 20th anniversary season opera, Handel's Amadigi di Gaula. This spectacular evening honoring Connie Kwan-Wong, Zoe Wong, and Elly Wong, featured a progressive experience culminating with an opera performance among the dinosaurs!

The evening began with elegant harp music by Stacey Franklin at the Gems and Minerals exhibit, where VIP guests were treated to an exclusive tour of the stunning collection. The journey continued with a cocktail reception in the Cabinet of Curiosities - an extraordinary room of collected treasures of the past - enlivened by traverso flute playing by Colin St Martin and violin duets by Maria Lin and Kurt Johnson.

The main attraction of the evening took place in the majestic Paleontology Hall, where Connie Kwan-Wong and her daughters, 9-year-old Zoe Wong and 6-year-old Elly Wong, were honored for multigenerational philanthropy in a fabulous award ceremony featuring Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, State Representative Gene Wu, Council member Carol McCutcheon, and Ars Lyrica Executive Director Kinga Ferguson.

These awards included congressional recognitions from the U.S. Congress for Connie, Zoe, Elly, and Artistic Director Matthew Dirst, Proclamation of CKW (Caring, Kindness, Wisdom) Multigenerational Philanthropy Day from the City of Sugar Land, and certificates of appreciation for Connie's family from the City of Houston and Ars Lyrica Houston.

Connie Kwan-Wong was further honored by close friends and fellow Houston philanthropists Teresa Reading and Flora Choy who joined Ars Lyrica Opera Circle - a three-year sponsorship commitment towards Ars Lyrica's biennial productions of Baroque opera - in Connie's honor that evening.

The evening culminated with a special performance of Handel arias by Soprano Camille Ortiz and an ensemble of Baroque musicians led by Artistic Director Matthew Dirst from the harpsichord. Proceeds from the gala will support Ars Lyrica Houston's 20th anniversary season opera, Handel's Amadigi di Gaula, slated for May 24-25, 2024, and future biennial productions of Baroque opera in Houston

For more information about the gala, please see the Ars Lyrica website here.

Those in attendance included: Gala honoree Connie Kwan-Wong and her family; Artistic Director Matthew Dirst and Executive Director Kinga Ferguson; Host committee members Farida Abjani, C.C. and Duke Ensell, Drs. Elizabeth Grimm and Jack Roth, Dr. Ellen R. Gritz & Milton D. Rosenau, Jr., Jano and John Kelley, Linda C. Murray, and Irena Witt; Brendan and Kathryn Godfrey, Sixto Wagan, Theresa and Peter Chang, Teresa and Dr. William Reading, Dr. Diana Collins and Al Gallo, Francis and Flora Choy, Jerre Williams, Betty and Jess Tutor, Sidney Faust, Elsie Eckert, Astley Blair and Vivianna Jolie, Miya Shay and Gene Vu, Sonja Bruzauskas and Houston Haymon, Heidi and Nick Rockecharlie, Jo Dee Wright, Andrew Davis and Corey Tu.

Proceeds from this gala support the 2023/24 Ars Lyrica Houston production of Handel's Amadigi di Gaula. Founded in 1998 by harpsichordist and conductor Matthew Dirst, Ars Lyrica Houston presents a diverse array of music in its original context while creating connections to contemporary life. Ars Lyrica has become a leader in the performance of early music through its acclaimed performances and recordings of a wide range of Baroque repertoire, including operas. Imaginative programming features neglected gems alongside familiar masterworks, and extracts the dramatic potential, emotional resonance, and expressive power of music. Its local subscription series, according to the Houston Chronicle, "sets the agenda" for early music in Houston. Ars Lyrica appears regularly at international festivals and conferences because of its distinctive focus, and its pioneering efforts in the field of authentic performance have won international acclaim.

Connie is an entrepreneur, magazine publisher, and philanthropist who combines her many endeavors with her passion for charitable work. In 2011, Connie established the Connie Kwan-Wong Foundation to support her charitable work and raise awareness regarding the issues facing many children. She also founded, and is president and CEO of CKW (Caring, Kindness, and Wisdom) Inc. In service to her community, Connie sits on the boards of Ars Lyrica Houston, Kids' Meals, and Houston Symphony League, among others.

Connie Kwan-Wong has been an avid supporter of Ars Lyrica Houston since 2016, each year demonstrating her extraordinary dedication to our mission through her service on our board, supporting opera productions, and sponsoring outreach programs. Most recently Connie and CKW Luxe Publishing underwrote Ars Lyrica's first children's book, Maria's Magical Music Adventure, which reaches diverse Houston audiences with uplifting musical storytimes.