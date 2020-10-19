Adelaide Baroque presents Sei Solo the second of two Baroque Explorations concerts for 2020 on Sunday 1 November at 3.00pm in the beautiful acoustic of Brougham Place Uniting Church, 193 Brougham Place, North Adelaide. Performed by solo violinist Simone Slattery Sei Solo will feature music for solo violin by Bach, Matteis, Locatelli and others.

Australian violinist Simone Slattery, a 2018 Churchill Fellow, is one of the country's most versatile young musicians and performers, with a passion for music from a wide range of eras. Her performances nationally and internationally, on both modern and baroque violin, have received critical acclaim. Slattery, a 2018 Churchill Fellow, is one of the country's

Simone has appeared as soloist, recitalist and chamber musician throughout Australia and overseas, and regularly performs with ensembles including the Australian Haydn Ensemble, the Melbourne Chamber Orchestra, the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra, the Orchestra of the Antipodies, Ironwood Ensemble, Adelaide Baroque, the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, the Australian Romantic and Classical Orchestra, Academia Arcadia, and Ensemble Galante. Her Festival appearances include: the BBC and Snape Proms (UK), Musica Viva Huntington Estate Music Festival, Woodend Winter Arts Festival, St. Johns Feast of Music Festival, Brisbane Baroque Festival, Organs of the Ballarat Goldfields Festival, and the Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth International Arts Festivals.

For more than 40 years Adelaide Baroque has given concerts of baroque music to enthusiastic audiences in Adelaide, interstate and abroad. Concert programs have been innovative and varied, featuring music from the vast repertoire of 17th and 18th century European music as well as some contemporary music from Australia. The aim is to excite contemporary audiences with the power of baroque music. Importantly, Adelaide Baroque has led the resurgence of interest in the presentation and promotion of historical performance practice and has been the training ground for many Australian musicians through its regular workshops. Its commitment to best practice has seen Adelaide Baroque involved in nurturing the next generation of performers.

All concerts will adhere to both Adelaide Baroque's and the venues' COVID-safe plans including completing an attendance record, disinfecting practices and physical distancing measures where required. Tickets are Adult $35 | Concession $30 (incl. Seniors) | Students $10 and may be purchased at www.trybooking.com/bjdji or by phone 0492 287 912

View More Classical Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You