72 Pianists Chosen For Screening Auditions Of 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition

The Cliburn announces today the 72 exceptional pianists representing 22 countries selected to come to Fort Worth next month to participate in the live Screening Auditions (March 6-12, 2022) of the sixteenth edition of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition (June 2-18, 2022). The Auditions are open to the public and are free to attend. Details below.

SCREENING AUDITION PIANIST FACTS Full list below.

· Ages 18 to 31 (as of Competition dates) *

· 57 men, 15 women

· 22 nations comprising:

o Austria, Australia, Belarus, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Mexico, Netherlands, Romania, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States

o Most represented: South Korea (16), Russia (14), China (12), United States (7)

*An extra year of eligibility was added to the Cliburn's normal age range of 18-30 due to the pandemic-related one-year postponement.

SCREENING AUDITIONS: WHAT TO EXPECT

· March 6-12, 2022 (full schedule HERE)

· PepsiCo Recital Hall on the campus of TCU

· 72 pianists perform 25-minute recitals

· Five-member Screening Auditions Jury:

o Angela Cheng (Canada)

o Arnaldo Cohen (Brazil)

o Christopher Elton (United Kingdom)

o Alexander Kobrin (Russia/United States)

o Anton Nel (South Africa/United States)

o Click for biographies. Click for hi-res photos.

· Pianist travel and lodging are arranged for and covered by the Cliburn.

ATTEND THE SCREENING AUDITIONS

· All Auditions are open to the public and are free to attend; no tickets are required.

· Patrons must be 10 years of age or older to attend the Screening Auditions or the Competition itself.

· Patrons will be required to wear masks at all times while inside the building.

· Performances will begin promptly on schedule; no late seating will be allowed.

SCREENING AUDITIONS - PIANIST LIST

The following 72 pianists were chosen from an impressive pool of 388 applicants from 51 countries-the largest and most diverse in the Cliburn's 60-year history.

Tianxu An, China, age 23

Julius Asal, Germany, 25

Adam Balogh, Hungary, 24

Ivan Bessonov, Russia, 19

Daniel Borovitzky, Israel, 30

Rachel Breen, United States, 25

Yangrui Cai, China, 21

Albert Cano Smit, Spain/Netherlands, 25

Dominic Cheli, United States, 28

Jiarui Cheng, China, 23

Sae Yoon Chon, South Korea, 26

Dmytro Choni, Ukraine, 28

Kyubin Chung, South Korea, 25

Federico Gad Crema, Italy, 23

Tatiana Dorokhova, Russia, 30

Théo Fouchenneret, France, 28

Anna Geniushene, Russia, 31

Francesco Granata, Italy, 23

Arseniy Gusev, Russia, 23

Chi Ho Han, South Korea, 30

George Harliono, United Kingdom, 21

Minsoo Hong, South Korea, 29

So Hyang In, South Korea, 30

Carter Johnson, Canada/United States, 25

Masaya Kamei, Japan, 20

Uladzislau Khandohi, Belarus, 20

Andrew Hyungdo Kim, United States, 26

Do-Hyun Kim, South Korea, 27

Honggi Kim, South Korea, 30

Hyelim Kim, South Korea, 25

Junhyung Kim, South Korea, 24

Maxim Kinasov, Russia/United Kingdom, 28

Elizaveta Kliuchereva, Russia, 23

Aleksandr Kliuchko, Russia, 21

Shuan Hern Lee, Australia, 19

Taek Gi Lee, South Korea, 25

Andrew Li, United States, 22

Siqian Li, China, 29

Xiaoxuan Li, China, 20

Ying Li, China, 24

Yuzhang Li, China, 22

Yunchan Lim, South Korea, 18

Denis Linnik, Belarus, 26

Kate Liu, United States, 28

Ziyu Liu, China, 24

An-Chi Mai, Taiwan, 20

Jonathan Mak, Canada, 25

Dimitri Malignan, France/Romania, 24

Aidan Mikdad, Netherlands, 20

Arsenii Mun, Russia, 23

Georgijs Osokins, Latvia, 27

Jinhyung Park, South Korea, 26

Kyongsun Park, South Korea, 30

Yeon-Min Park, South Korea, 31

Vladimir Petrov, Mexico/Russia, 25

Philipp Scheucher, Austria, 29

Changyong Shin, South Korea, 28

Ilya Shmukler, Russia, 27

Vitaly Starikov, Russia, 27

Clayton Stephenson, United States, 23

Yutong Sun, China, 26

Marcel Tadokoro, France/Japan, 28

Sergey Tanin, Russia, 26

Arseny Tarasevich-Nikolaev, Russia, 29

Julian Trevelyan, United Kingdom, 23

Alexander Ullman, United Kingdom, 30

Anastasia Vorotnaya, Russia, 27

Wynona Yinuo Wang, China, 25

Jiacheng Xiong, China, 25

Yuki Yoshimi, Japan, 22

Jihyung Youn, South Korea, 23

Xiaolu Zang, China, 22

"Following the vision of Van Cliburn, the Cliburn Competition serves two mandates: to constantly grow the international fanbase for classical music, and to discover and support the best-of-the-best young pianists," said Jacques Marquis, president and CEO. "The excellent application response is a testament to the artform's vibrancy; it is our job now to manage the selection process carefully, as our experts determine the 30 who will be invited to Fort Worth in June. With this level of geographic representation and, particularly, after the global challenges of the past two years, the Competition will be a truly extraordinary celebration of the resiliency of the human spirit and of the power of music."

SELECTION PROCESS - What's Next

1. March 30, 2022: Announcement of 30 competitors selected to compete in the Competition

2. May 29, 2022: Competitors return to Fort Worth

3. June 2-6, 2022: Preliminary (30 competitors) & Quarterfinal (18 competitors) Rounds at the new Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU

4. June 8-18, 2022: Semifinal (12 competitors) & Final (6 competitors) Rounds at Bass Performance Hall

5. June 18, 2022: Awards Ceremony, announcement of gold, silver, bronze medalists + special awards; cash prizes total $265,000; medalists also win career management packages worth a total of over $1 million.

Widely considered one of the preeminent international music contests, the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition exists to share excellent classical music with the largest international audience possible and to launch the careers of its winners every four years. Building on a rich tradition that began with its 1962 origins in honor of Van Cliburn and his vision for using music to serve audiences and break down boundaries, the Cliburn seeks, with each edition, to achieve the highest artistic standards while utilizing contemporary tools to advance its reach. The world's top young pianists compete for gold in front of a live audience in Fort Worth, Texas, as well as a global online viewership of more than 10 million. Beyond cash prizes, winning a Cliburn medal means comprehensive career management, artistic support, and bolstered publicity efforts for the three years following.

COMPETITION JURY



· Marin Alsop, jury chairman (United States)

· Jean-Efflam Bavouzet (France)

· Alessio Bax (Italy)

· Rico Gulda (Austria)

· Andreas Haefliger (Switzerland)

· Wu Han (Taiwan/United States)

· Stephen Hough (United Kingdom)

· Anne-Marie McDermott (United States)

· Orli Shaham (Israel/United States)

· Lilya Zilberstein (Russia)

TICKETS

There is nothing like hearing, seeing, and feeling live music in an energetic, packed concert hall. Add to that the unmatched exhilaration of being there to cheer on 30 of the world's top emerging pianists as they strive to perform their best on an enormous world stage, in hopes of launching international careers. It's been 60 years since the first notes of the Cliburn Competition were played in Fort Worth, Texas. And the world will once again be attentively listening.

All tickets for individual concerts are on sale now, as are a variety of subscription options. Full information at cliburn.org/2022-tickets.

The health and safety of our patrons is of the utmost importance to the Cliburn. We will communicate any pandemic-related protocols to patrons closer to the Competition and will post updates at cliburn.org/concertsafety.

As it has been since 2001, the entire Competition will be webcast live for a vast international audience. Many exciting details will be announced in the coming months, but this online event promises to be one of the most-watched, highest-quality, well-produced in classical music history. Stay tuned!