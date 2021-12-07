World-Acclaimed Solo Performer Ronald Rand Releases New Book SOLO TRANSFORMATION ON STAGE

For the first time ever, Ronald Rand allows us to enter into his two-hour transformation as he embodies 79-year-old Harold Clurman, the "Elder Statesman of the American Theatre," as he brings him to life in his world-acclaimed solo play, LET IT BE ART! performing in 25 countries and twenty states.

Revealing how creation takes place before an actor comes on stage in the 'Creation Room, Rand takes us on a life-changing journey into an organic process to create your own dynamic solo performance and live completely inside your storytelling by using the "Method of Physical Actions" chart created by Constantin Stanislavski.

By following your genuine impulses allowing transformation to occur, Rand opens a way to live completely inside your storytelling, by trusting your inner compass to 'fly solo' as a performer.

SOLO TRANSFORMATION ON STAGE is filled with Rand's fascinating insights and personal experiences with his teachers Stella Adler, Harold Clurman, and Jerzy Grotowski.

Within the book's pages, you'll travel around the world with Rand as he performs inside a Tribal hut in Zimbabwe where the audience believed he was possessed by a spirit, onto a tiny stage in the ten-foot Cave Theater in Tbilisi, before a spellbound audience at the Palace of Culture in Belarus, to having seagulls swoop down from above during his performance in the courtyard of the Palace Dar Al-Makhzen of Tangier.

Plus within the book are life-changing 'moments of depth' by unforgettable performers on stage including Cicely Tyson, Ira Aldridge, John Barrymore, Lee J. Cobb, James Earl Jones, Laurence Olivier, Sidney Poitier, Laurette Taylor, George C. Scott, and Marlon Brando.

Inside SOLO TRANSFORMATION ON STAGE you'll find over twenty inspiring interviews with renowned performers who have performed in solo plays including Christopher Plummer, Ben Vereen, Eve Ensler, Billy Crudup, Olympia Dukakis, Adrienne Barbeau, Marga Gomez, Anita Hollander, Stephen Lang, Tony Lo Bianco, Laurence Luckinbill, Angelica Page, Elizabeth van Dyke, Ronald Rand, Susan Claassen, Hershey Felder, Karen Eterovich, Libby Skala, Sabera Shaik, Spalding Gray, Jean-Claude van Itallie, and Julie Harris.

SOLO TRANSFORMATION ON STAGE is a must-read for all those who have dreamed of creating their own one-person show - for actors, theater students, teachers, directors, and lovers of the theater.

Ronald Rand, a celebrated Goodwill Cultural Ambassador, renowned Solo Performer, teaching artist, internationally award-winning director, and author, continues performing around the world in his second decade as Harold Clurman, the "Elder Statesman of the American Theatre" in his solo play, LET IT BE ART! Rand has received ovations in twenty-five countries and twenty states, at the World Theatre Olympics, and in three critically-acclaimed Off-Broadway productions.

He has appeared in several Off-Broadway and regional productions, and his many films and television credits include opposite Christopher Plummer and Jane Alexander in A MARRIAGE: O'KEEFE & STIEGLITZ, with Bill Murray in THE ROYAL TANENBAUM, FAMILY BUSINESS with Sean Connery, QUIZ SHOW opposite Ralph Fiennes and Paul Scofield, HOMELESS opposite Yoko Ono, and SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE.

Rand is the best-selling author of Acting Teachers of America and CREATE! - and the Founder & Publisher of "The Soul of the American Actor" Newspaper now in its 23rd year.

An internationally award-winning Director, his production of Murray Schisgal's LUV performed to sold-out audiences for over eight years at Sarajevo's Chamber Theatre 55. A Visiting Professor at over forty universities and colleges, he was chosen by the US State Department as a Fulbright Specialist twice, performing and teaching in Malaysia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and Uruguay.

Rand is the Librettist of IBSEN, the first opera ever written about Henrik Ibsen, Rand also wrote GROUP PARADISE, the first film about the 1930's famed Group Theatre.