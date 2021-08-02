Viral TikToker Jessica Golich to Release New Book OPENING THE COSMIC DOORS

Influencer Jessica Golich leads the way as one of TikTok's most creative and versatile content creators on the platform. As a Pioneer TikToker, Jessica has expanded her influence on social media, growing rapidly with over 130M+ views cumulatively. Jessica's TikTok videos have secured her slots on MTV's Ridiculousness, BET and permanent placements on Daquan and fjerry's TikTok and IG pages in 2021.

Having been featured in top tier publications like High Times and Montel Williams' Let's Be Blunt podcast for her work as a cannabis influencer, Jessica takes her unique set of skills to TikTok to document A-List concert and celebrity footage, helping fans feel like they're right there with her, in the action.

Having acquired virality on a multitude of occasions, her fan favorite videos include front row concert footage of legendary musicians like Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg and many more. TikTok takes the cake for platforms that highlight authenticity and Jessica's remarkable abilities allow her refreshingly progressive personality to shine. On the platform, she highlights the opportunities she has had to photograph celebrities like Serena Williams, Keith Urban and Justin Timberlake. Jessica also shares her vegan lifestyle, alternative health tips and methods, tours of establishments across the country and her travel adventures on her TikTok page.

In further proof of her versatility as an influencer, artist, creator and writer, Jessica gears up to release her very first book of poetry "Opening the Cosmic Doors: A Healing Human Journey Through Plant Medicine" on August 24th digitally on Amazon Kindle. The chapbook collection of poems give a metaphorical glimpse into her journey of self-discovery with plant medicine. Having discovered plant medicine at an early age, Jessica has realigned her brain chemistry and matured into a self-empowered individual through responsible, medicinal use. In the book, she walks readers through potent, sharp poetry that speaks about the pain that led to her awakening. When she's not documenting celebs, Jessica's work as a cannabis influencer has touched many fans who share a similar interest or curiosity in holistic medicine. There's no doubting that Jessica's accomplishments are many; it is her hope that the time she has taken to reflect on the journey that got her to where she is today proves powerful and relatable to those who are also experiencing their own spiritual awakening.

"TikTok has provided me with such a unique opportunity to grow as a content creator. I feel like I'm growing as a creator in the midst of a historical time that this incredible, disruptive app and tech has created across our world for artists of all kinds. To have grown into a global creator is an incredible feeling. As a young entrepreneur, I am taking my broad skill-set into building out digital products, such as my book, and focusing on ownership. It's time to put bricks into my dreams." - Jessica Golich