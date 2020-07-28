V. R. Street Promotes Her Chick Lit Novel 'Lucky'

Author V. R. Street has announced the promotion of her chick lit novel, Lucky. Dive into the book that readers are finding impossible to put down.

Kat Davidson bought the ticket on a whim...she never expected to win.

Will $200 million dollars ruin her life?

At 34, what Kat really wants is to start a family. Her husband, Michael, only wants to be a famous actor. After winning the lottery, life seems perfect - until they get the reality TV show offer.

Maria Gonzales, the ambitious TV producer of Lucky, knows the show will be her ticket to ratings gold - as long as she can amp up the drama between Kat and Michael.

Drama is the last thing Kat wants.

It's not easy, becoming famous. People stop them on the street. Women throw themselves at Michael. It's not the life Kat pictured when she fantasized about being rich.

Winning the lottery flings Kat into a life of luxurious Manhattan mansions, exotic beaches, extravagant sports cars and fabulous clothes.

But will she find the strength she needs to win the life she really wants?

Lucky is available for purchase in print and ebook format.

