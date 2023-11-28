Timothy Chase Releases New Novel DIONYSUS REFINED: The Grapevine Trilogy, Book One

Dive into a world of love, ambition, and self-discovery with Timothy Chase's captivating novel, Dionysus Refined. This compelling book invites readers to explore the complexities of life, love, and business.

Jenny and Craig Chaise, along with their close friend, Debbie-Sue, are the creative minds behind Dionysus Refined, a unique candle and wine company. Craig, a dedicated police officer, and his wife Jenny navigate the intricacies of both their business and personal lives. They enter the competitive world of horse shows to enhance their social status and expand their company's network. However, as they encounter ambitious individuals with their own intentions, tensions rise, and their relationships are tested.

Dionysus Refined explores a myriad of life and death topics, business intricacies, maturation, and the pursuit of truth, even when it is painful. The novel explores the impact of career changes, infidelity, death, and encounters with the upper class, all of which have the potential to reshape lives as dramatically as the changing tides.

At the heart of the story is Craig Chaise, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and personal growth amidst life's challenges. The story poses important questions about what motivates individuals more than love and work, and how they find meaning in the face of failure.

Dionysus Refined is more than just a novel; it's an exploration of imperfect refinement and the importance of believing in one's best self.

About the Author:
Timothy Chase is a dedicated writer who views storytelling as an integral part of his life. His work is deeply personal and draws from his own experiences, including personal loss and self-discovery. He holds a bachelor's degree in Communications from Rhode Island College and is driven by a desire to educate and be a part of something greater.

Explore Timothy Chase's work and discover his compelling storytelling at https://www.timchase.net

Dionysus Refined: The Grapevine Trilogy, Book One is available for purchase on various platforms, including
Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Apple Books

Embark on a journey of self-discovery, love, and the pursuit of meaning with Dionysus Refined. Get your copy today and delve into a world of imperfect refinement and the belief in one's best self.



