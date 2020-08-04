Talent Manager Offers Actors Insight,  Guidance & A Path Forward In Covid Update Book Supplement

Brad Lemack is a Los Angeles-based talent manager, educator and author,





Brad Lemack, Los Angeles-based talent manager, educator and author, first wrote about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business of acting in mid-June 2020 for his column in Backstage.

Today, with so many businesses struggling to survive, the entertainment industry is reinventing, reconfiguring and slowly reemerging as it helps define the new landscape for both artists, content creators and audiences. Lemack has just written The New Business of Acting: The Next Edition - COVID Update, a pandemic-specific supplement to his popular book for actors, The New Business of Acting: How to Build a Career in a Changing Landscape - The Next Edition. The eBook supplement will be published on August 10th.

Lemack's COVID Update examines the impact, so far, of the pandemic on the business of acting, while guiding actors through creating an action plan to navigate their journey through the pandemic and into the new normal.

Brad established his agency, Lemack & Company Talent Management/Public Relations in 1982. His clients have included series stars, award winners and a diverse list of "journeymen working actors." He joined the faculty at the Emerson College Los Angeles Campus in 1995 where he continues to teach courses he created in the business of acting and celebrity crisis PR & management. In 2010, he joined the faculty of the Elon University in Los Angeles Program, where he teaches entertainment public relations.

He is the author of three books for actor, The Business of Acting: Learn the Skills You Need to Build the Career You Want (first published 2002), The New Business of Acting: How to Build a Career in a Changing Landscape (first published in 2010) and The Business of Acting: How to Build a Career in a Changing Landscape - The Next Edition (first published in 2018).

Brad is also the host of the YouTube web series "Inside the Business of Acting." A new, limited series of conversations with industry leaders about their perspectives on the impact of COVID on the industry will also be released in conjunction with the eBook's publication.

COVID Update is available for pre-order now at Amazon.com, BN.com and other global eBook eStores.

Additional information about Brad and his books is available at LemackCo.com and TheBusinessOfActing.com.

