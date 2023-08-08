THE NIGHT HOUSE By Jo Nesbø To Be Released This October

#1 New York Times best-selling author Jo Nesbø is known around the world for his gritty crime novels that explore the darkest corners of the human psyche and shroud readers in their chilling, moody atmospheres.

In THE NIGHT HOUSE (Knopf |On-Sale October 3,2023), Nesbø puts these talents on display once again, this time in a new format-his first-ever horror novel. Click HERE for pre-orders.

In the wake of his parents' tragic deaths, fourteen-year-old Richard Elauved has been sent to live with his aunt and uncle in the remote, insular town of Ballantyne. Richard quickly earns a reputation as an outcast, and when a classmate named Tom goes missing, no one believes Richard when he says the telephone booth out by the edge of the woods sucked Tom into the receiver.

When another classmate disappears, Richard must find a way to prove his innocence-and preserve his sanity-as he grapples with the dark magic that is possessing Ballantyne and pursuing his destruction. As the story progresses, Nesbø masterfully subverts expectations, leaving readers wondering if Richard may not be the most reliable narrator of his own story.

Showcasing Nesbø's gifts for immersive settings, memorable characters, and shocking reveals, THE NIGHT HOUSE will mesmerize readers of fiction from Stephen King and Grady Hendrix, as well as fans of Stranger Things, Riverdale, and Black Mirror. This twisty, multilayered spin on the coming-of-age horror novel is destined to become a classic.

Jo Nesbø is a musician, songwriter, economist, and #1 New York Times best-selling author. He has won the Raymond Chandler Award for Lifetime Achievement as well as many other awards. His books have sold over 55 million copies worldwide and have been translated into 50 languages. His Harry Hole novels include The Redeemer, The Snowman, The Leopard, The Thirst, Knife, and most recently Killing Moon, and he is also the author of The Son, Headhunters, Macbeth, The Kingdom, and several children's books. He lives in Oslo.

Neil Smith is a translator from Norwegian and Swedish based in Norfolk, UK. His translations include books by Jo Nesbø, Fredrik Backman, Leif G. W. Persson, Liza Marklund, Anders de la Motte, Arne Dahl and Kristina Ohlsson. His translation of Leif G. W. Persson's The Dying Detective was awarded the CWA International Dagger for best translated crime novel.

For more information visit: https://jonesbo.com/.