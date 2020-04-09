Spritual Medium Hollister Rand Releases New Book

Author and world-renowned Medium Hollister Rand answers some of the most common and prevalent questions about life after death in her upcoming release Everything You Wanted to Know About the Afterlife but Were Afraid to Ask. Hollister's incredible insights-and her friendly candor and wit!-will leave you with feelings of ease, comfort, and warmth as this comprehensive book guides you through understanding one of today's greatest mysteries.

Everything You Wanted to Know about the Afterlife but Were Afraid to Ask (978-1-58270-728-0) is the living's guidebook to the afterlife. Organized in an easy-to-use Q&A format, Hollister tackles a wide spectrum of concepts, busting myths and shedding light on this taboo topic.

Hollister Rand has provided detailed messages from spirits for more than twenty-five years. She has appeared on a variety of television and radio programs, such as Sirius XM's John Edward Psychic Radio and America Now, and is the author of I'm Not Dead, I'm Different.

Everything You Wanted to Know About the Afterlife releases May 5, 2020 from Beyond Words Publishing/Atria Books.

To learn more about Hollister Rand and her current work as a "virtual" medium, watch her latest Facebook Live here: https://www.facebook.com/HollisterRand/videos/871179429973917/.





