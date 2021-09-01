Sophia Kouidou-Giles Releases New Memoir SOPHIA'S RETURN

The new book by author Sophia Kouidou-Giles, "Sophia's Return: Uncovering My Mother's Past" follows a daughter's journey to understand why her mother left their family home when the author was a seven-year-old child, without a good-bye or explanation.

Decades later Sophia travels back to Greece, determined to find her mother's grave and finally learn about the reasons for her parents' divorce. As she digs, she begins to realize how clashing cultures between her Greek-born mother and her father's early years in Turkey wreaked havoc on the marriage. Determined to unlock the true story, she interviews family members, all of whom are sympathetic but reluctant to disclose information. Finally, she hires an attorney to search for documents-and uncovers a story she never knew existed.

"In life's journey," said Kouidou-Giles, "it seems the unknowns of the past rule us more than the uncertain future, and sometimes the deceased influence us more than the living. It appears that time is not linear, the present is a false, precarious moment, where we endlessly strive to remain able to stand for ourselves."

In 2014, "Life on Egypt Street" placed 9th in the Fourth International short story competition and is published in an anthology entitled The Time Collection. Her writing has appeared in the following journals: Persimmon Tree, The Hellenic Voice, Assay, The Raven's Perch, The Blue Nib, The Writers and Readers Magazine. A member of AWP (Association of Writers & Writing Programs) and IBRA (Independent Book Publishers Associations), she has collaborated with author groups in Seattle, Washington, where she resides. She travels often, always returning to Thessaloniki.

