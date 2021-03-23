Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Roberta Seret Continues TRANSYLVANIAN TRILOGY With LOVE ODYSSEY

Love Odyssey is a tale of love and forgiveness, woven into a moving story where romance is thwarted by politics and evil.

Mar. 23, 2021  

Roberta Seret Continues TRANSYLVANIAN TRILOGY With LOVE ODYSSEY

In the second installment of the Transylvanian Trilogy, author Robert Seret continues the saga with Love Odyssey. As Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu continued his tyrannous rule, doctor and activist Anya Rodescu is left pregnant and alone when she escapes to America, realizing her husband is not coming back for her. She stays in America to raise her child, but years later she begins to receive messages that draw her back to her past life in Romania. She returns to find the man that left their family and save him from the war-torn world he's trapped in. Love Odyssey is a tale of love and forgiveness, woven into a deeply moving story where romance is thwarted by politics and evil.

ROBERTA SERET, Ph.D. is the founder and executive director of the Non-Governmental Organization at United Nations, International Cinema Education Organization and the Director of ESL and Film for the Hospitality Committee of the United Nations. She is an adjunct instructor at New York University in FilmEd and has published various articles in film review for the Journal of International Criminal Justice and Oxford University Press. Her work in the United Nations Global Classroom has been praised by various influential Americans, including Michelle Obama, Mike Bloomberg, and Caroline Kennedy. The Transylvania Trilogy is her first fiction series. She resides in New York City with her husband, and has two sons.

Learn more about the Transylvanian Trilogy on its website and connect with Seret on Facebook.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Austin Scott
Austin Scott
Charlie Franklin
Charlie Franklin
Annelise May Baker
Annelise May Baker

Related Articles View More Books Stories
Gary V. Brill Releases New Historical Novel JOURNEY: The Story Of An American Family Photo

Gary V. Brill Releases New Historical Novel 'JOURNEY: The Story Of An American Family'

Sara Enochs Releases New Sci-fi Time Travel Novel The Call To See Photo

Sara Enochs Releases New Sci-fi Time Travel Novel 'The Call To See'

Jan Porter Releases New Womens Literary Novel Barefoot Alice Photo

Jan Porter Releases New Women's Literary Novel 'Barefoot Alice'

Sophie Barnes Releases New Regency Romance The Crawfords Series Photo

Sophie Barnes Releases New Regency Romance 'The Crawfords Series'


More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel