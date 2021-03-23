Roberta Seret Continues TRANSYLVANIAN TRILOGY With LOVE ODYSSEY

In the second installment of the Transylvanian Trilogy, author Robert Seret continues the saga with Love Odyssey. As Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu continued his tyrannous rule, doctor and activist Anya Rodescu is left pregnant and alone when she escapes to America, realizing her husband is not coming back for her. She stays in America to raise her child, but years later she begins to receive messages that draw her back to her past life in Romania. She returns to find the man that left their family and save him from the war-torn world he's trapped in. Love Odyssey is a tale of love and forgiveness, woven into a deeply moving story where romance is thwarted by politics and evil.

ROBERTA SERET, Ph.D. is the founder and executive director of the Non-Governmental Organization at United Nations, International Cinema Education Organization and the Director of ESL and Film for the Hospitality Committee of the United Nations. She is an adjunct instructor at New York University in FilmEd and has published various articles in film review for the Journal of International Criminal Justice and Oxford University Press. Her work in the United Nations Global Classroom has been praised by various influential Americans, including Michelle Obama, Mike Bloomberg, and Caroline Kennedy. The Transylvania Trilogy is her first fiction series. She resides in New York City with her husband, and has two sons.

