Robert O'Toole Releases MY JOURNAL: A Tool For Motivation, Inspiration, Love, And Kindness

Start your daily journey of positivity, self-reflection, and acts of kindness with this empowering guided journal.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Grab your favorite pen, and a copy of the newly-released "My Journal", an empowering guided kindness journal created by international figure skating coach Robert O'Toole.

"My Journal" is not just a daily planner; it's an invitation to embark on a path of positivity, self-reflection, and acts of love and kindness. No need to wait for New Year's - begin your journal at any point throughout the year and embark on a daily journey of motivation, inspiration, and compassion.

"My Journal"'s daily challenges encourage you to commit acts of love and kindness for yourself, others, and the planet. Begin your morning with "My Journal"'s 'Your Daily Record' section. Whether through writing, doodling, drawing, or adding cherished photos-foster your personal growth and let your creativity take flight. Follow up your self-expression with your 'Daily Task,' one of "My Journal"'s many simple but meaningful prompts to make the world a better place.

"My Journal" isn't just for personal use; it's a powerful tool for building a motivated, inspired, and creative culture wherever you need it. Whether in the office or ice rink, "My Journal" is a roadmap to creating a more compassionate and caring global community.

Embark on the journey to spread motivation, inspiration, love, and kindness with "My Journal/"

ROBERT O'TOOLE has over 47 years of experience coaching athletes from the grassroots to Olympic level, and has inspired thousands of athletes to achieve excellence in sport and beyond.

For more information about Robert O'Toole and "My Journal," please visit his official website at https://robertotooleauthor.com/.

"My Journal" is now out through Tellwell Publishing (RRP $19.99) and available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo and more.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Website: https://robertotooleauthor.com/

Genre: SELF-HELP / Motivational & Inspirational

Released: November 21, 2023

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781779411716

HARDCOVER ISBN-13: 9781779411723

EBOOK ISBN-13: 9781779411730

Publisher: Tellwell Talent ( http://www.tellwell.ca/ )



