Robert John DeLuca Releases New Book TACKLING THE PERFECT PRO FOOTBALL COACH

Author Robert John DeLuca has announced the release of his new book, Tackling The Perfect Pro Football Coach. Released by Stanley Kramer Books in February 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.



One statistic transcends all others when it comes to the National Football League: WINS. WIN and much good will follow. Don't WIN and nothing much good will follow. So, what does it take to WIN? It is very simple: hire the very best coach you can. Even with a terrific coach, it will still be hard to WIN, but it is impossible without one.

So, how do you know if a new guy will be any good before you hire him?

We show you how in TACKLING THE PERFECT PRO FOOTBALL COACH. We build upon our previous book, THE PERFECT PRO FOOTBALL COACH, and present our simple but accurate method of assessing the potential of a coach under consideration before he is hired. We forecast his likelihood of winning using our CHANCE OF SUCCESS TOTAL ("COST") based upon how he stacks up against the best and worst head coaches of All Time that have gone before him

Consider that from 2009 through 2018:

• NFL teams hired 58 new permanent head coaches

• Already, 45 of them have been fired outright and 4 left on "agreed terms", so 49 are gone

• Only 9 or 15.5% have proved to be successful

• When our COST analysis is applied, prior to hiring, to those 58 coaches, our forecast as to "success" or "failure" has been right in 37 cases or 63.8% of the time

• We have outpaced the teams by over four to one.

Also, as bonus this book includes

• Ratings of the last ten years of new coaching classes

• Ratings of all the current head coaches in the NFL as to job performance

• The most underrated coaches of all time

• The most overrated coaches of all time

Use our COST system to find a great coach!

Tackling The Perfect Pro Football Coach is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



Robert John DeLuca writes on a variety of topics both fiction and non-fiction drawing much of his material from enriching life experiences during careers in banking, real estate, and fatherhood. He holds BA and MBA degrees from Brown University and the University of Pittsburgh respectively and served as a Captain in the USMC during Vietnam. He is the proud dad to four sons, who have delivered ten rambunctious grandchildren. Robert resides in south Texas with his wife and fifth son, Stanley, a bullmastiff.





