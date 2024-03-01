Robert Barner to Release New A Sci-fi Paranormal Novel SHADOW

Robert Barner will release his first science fiction novel, Shadow on march 22, 2024.

In a world devastated by environmental collapse, the fate of Earth rests in the hands of a psychic child without a body.

The year is 2044 - and Bobby Hayes has a world-changing secret. Discarded from birth as something broken and not quite right, he's a powerful psychic with the ability to read people's true thoughts and emotions. But after a devastating house fire claims his life at the age of 9, Bobby is forced to project his powerful mind onto his best friend. With his family dead, he becomes trapped as an incorporeal shadow, capable of jumping hosts - and he escapes his sheltered upbringing to discover a world on the brink of collapse.

Hunted by a clandestine agency and aided by his only friend - a sentient AI - Bobby becomes determined to avert catastrophe. But with each new host, he discovers more about the complexities of the human condition... and he's forced to question how far he's willing to go to achieve his goals. Can a shadow do what no human ever could? And will his gifts in the end turn out to be a blessing - or a terrible curse?

Step into a gripping sci-fi adventure that explores the limits of what it means to be human. Shadow is a thought-provoking novel that's perfect for fans of mind-bending near-future dystopia that artfully blends real-world issues with a dash of the paranormal.

Advance Praise for Shadow

"This novel poses profound questions about identity, power, and the nature of humanity, making it a compelling read for fans of thought-provoking near-future dystopian fiction. Author Robert Barner has crafted a vivid and immersive story world, drawing readers into Bobby's journey of self-discovery and redemption with atmospheric scenes and locations that perfectly match the emotional mood." - - C.K. Finn, Reader's Favorite Awards and Reviews (5-star review)

About the Author

Dr. Robert Barner is a globally recognized executive coach, talent management consultant, and adjunct professor at Southern Methodist University's Cox Business School. He has authored ten books translated into multiple languages, including Mandarin Chinese, German, Norwegian, Estonian, and Farsi, and his expertise has been sought after internationally. He holds a PhD in Organizational Development from Fielding Graduate University and continues to contribute to academic and professional discourse through presentations at international conferences, contributions to academic texts, and publications in prestigious journals. Currently Google Scholar list over 1,000 citations to his scholarly papers. Dr. Barner also serves as a reviewer for several academic journals, enriching the scholarly dialogue in his field. Shadow is his debut novel.

He can be reached through rbarnercoaching (at) com.

Shadow by Robert Barner is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and selected independent bookstores.

https://www.amazon.com/Shadow-Robert-Barner-ebook/dp/B0CW1G3NQP