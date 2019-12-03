Peter G. Vu Releases New Children's Book - The Adventure With My Blanky 'Mylar'

Reverend Peter G. Vu has announced the release of his new children's book, The Adventure with My Blanky "Mylar". Scheduled for release by Dog Ear Publishing in late 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

The Adventure with My Blanky "Mylar" was written to give Children a sense of adventure, family, and friendship. Most importantly, it shows them how to be good and fight against evil in the world. The best way to defeat evil is with kindness and generosity.

The author was inspired to write this story after watching the news about children being separated from their parents by the new Immigration policy. He thinks that the children must feel extremely scared and sad to be taken away from their families and kept in secret places around America. They do not know the language, the culture, or anyone in the foreign land to make them feel safe and at peace.

"I know exactly how the children who were caught in our recent Immigration mayhem feel and can relate to them and their families. I was one of them, but was blessed to be united with my father and allowed to come to America. I pray that this story brings peace, comfort, and hope to our children no matter what situation they might be in. I also want it to teach them good values and encourage them to unite and stand up against evil and greed in the world. I hope it helps them learn to fight evil with good, meanness with kindness, greed with generosity. For they are the light and future of the world," says Reverend Peter G. Vu.

Book Details:



The Adventure with My Blanky "Mylar"

By Reverend Peter G. Vu

Publisher: Dog Ear Publisher

Published: November 2019

ISBN: 978-1457571671

Pages: 24

Genre: Children's Book, Children's Christian Book



Rev. Peter G. Vu has served as a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Grand Rapids, Michigan for 20 years and also a chaplain at Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. He was born in Saigon City (currently Ho Chi Minh City), Viet Nam. He was a young boy when the Viet Nam War ended. He witnessed the war and the end of it with great horror and deep appreciation for peace. He grew up with the Communist government system and endured significant hardships for more than a decade. After high school, he escaped by boat and came to the United States of America to begin his seminary training. He attended one year of high school here in the USA (Union High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan) to learn the language and new culture. He attended Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan for two years while staying at Christopher House Seminary. Then, the Seminary sent him to attend his last two years of college at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. He graduated with a double major: Mathematics and Philosophy. He then attended graduate school at the University of St. Mary of the Lake and Mundelein Seminary in Chicago, Illinois for five years. He graduated and was ordained with the Master's Degree of Divinity (MDiv) and the Sacred Theology Baccalaureate (STB).

Contact:



Website: http://www.ReverendPeterVu.com

Website: http://www.FatherPeterVu.org

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/childrens-book-the-adventure-with-my-blanky-mylar/





