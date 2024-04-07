New Translation of AGAMEMNON By Aeschylus Released

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Agamemnon, translated by Dr. Carl Caravana and Gary Beck, then directed by Gary Beck has been released in paperback.

Clytemnestra and Aegisthus ruled Argos while Agamemnon was at Troy, where the war went on for ten years. The Greeks captured and looted the city, divided the treasure and sailed for home. Agamemnon got Cassandra who foretold his death, but no one believed her. Clytemnestra murdered Agamemnon with an axe and she and Aegisthus ruled Argos until Orestes returned from exile and murdered them.

This translation of Agamemnon was written for the stage and produced Off-Broadway.

Agamemnon is a 142 page book in paperback, priced at $9.99, ISBN 1915692970. published by Scimitar Edge, a division of Purple Unicorn Media.

To purchase, visit: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1915692970/

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director and worked as an art dealer when he couldn't earn a living in the theater. He has also been a tennis pro, a ditch digger and a salvage diver. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines and his published books include 40 poetry collections, 16 novels, 4 short story collections, 2 collection of essays and 8 books of plays. Gary lives in New York City.

www.garycbeck.com

www.facebook.com/authorgarybeck