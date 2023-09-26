New Book BETTER HUMANS Teaches Us About Humanity, Unravels The Mental Health Pandemic

The much-anticipated book by journalist, mental health advocate and author Dr. Janeane Bernstein is out now. Bernstein's new book, BETTER HUMANS - What the Mental Health Pandemic Teaches Us About Humanity, published by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, reveals how our mental health crisis was exacerbated by Covid-19, the global impact, and the uncertainty of long-term effects.

In BETTER HUMANS, Bernstein reveals why the global pandemic exacerbated a pre-existing mental health crisis, and how the United States was left with a mental health pandemic. This opened Pandora's box revealing what was long denied-we must prioritize mental health in all aspects of society, eliminate disparities and stigma, and become better humans.

"Mental health initiatives in our schools, businesses, and communities must be embedded as yearlong blueprints for the health and well-being of our society; they cannot be a weeklong event, a series of talking head workshops, and on-line resources. We need a foundational blueprint with impactful mental health policies for change now," says Bernstein. "The past few years were undoubtedly a time to reflect on how we can be better to ourselves, and to one another for the sake of humanity."

"We need connection, compassion, kindness, and purpose-driven initiatives that students on up can be a part of. The Covid-19 pandemic proves this, and we are living in the aftermath of what we experienced mentally and emotionally the past few years, which is now a mental health pandemic. We have not fully processed and dealt with what we went through and the ramifications throughout our society," says Bernstein.

You do not have to take her word for it. Just read the insightful perspectives of thought leaders, mental health advocates and professionals in Bernstein's new book BETTER HUMANS - What the Mental Health Pandemic Teaches Us About Humanity; their insights and expertise shed light on how we must become better to ourselves and to one another. The foreword was written by NAMI Westside Los Angeles Executive Director Erin Raftery Ryan who joined Bernstein recently in conversation on 8/19/23 for her first book talk at Barnes & Noble Huntington Beach, California. Bernstein also spoke at Vroman's Bookstore in Pasadena with UCLA student and mental health youth advocate Sriya Chilla, who is featured in the book. Next up on her book tour is Shakespeare & Company on Broadway in New York City October 18th, 2023.

Janeane Bernstein is a journalist, mental health advocate, and speaker. In response to the global pandemic, she founded Outside the Box, a mental health and wellness podcast and event series.

She is the author of Get the Funk Out! %^&* Happens, What to Do Next! in which she shares stories of resilience and the importance of prioritizing mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing. Bernstein hosts Get the Funk Out! a weekly radio show on KUCI 88.9 FM. She graduated from Syracuse University with a focus on communications and education and earned a doctorate from Boston University in Curriculum & Teaching. She is a 2021 Age Boom Academy Fellow with the Robert N. Butler Columbia Aging Center in partnership with Columbia Journalism, and an eCornell Course Facilitator at Cornell University.

BETTER HUMANS - What the Mental Health Pandemic Teaches Us About Humanity, published by Post Hill Press, is available in eBook and paperback wherever you buy your books. Learn more about Janeane Bernstein and her work at Click Here