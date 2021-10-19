Monica L. Patton Releases Psychological Spy Thriller, NEO GEISHA, With EDM Soundtrack

Philomene Doucette, is a made-to-order assassin struggling between her programming and her desire for free will. Brainwashed and systematically fractured from the age of six, the pretty killer disassociates between her Six-Year-Old Self, the heart, Philomene, the head, and the Monarch Queen, the abyss who finds no issue with killing. Now aged twenty-one, it is the eve of Philomene's most important assignment yet: executing Haruto Mori, a deadly Yakuza clan leader, but her focus is wavering with the awakening of something she hasn't felt in a long time - empathy.

Smuggled into Japan to carry out the kill, she finds herself entangled in a web of half-truths and shadow agendas. Furthermore, her determination to complete the mission becomes compromised by her affection for Haruto and her increasing desire for his ever-present shadow, The Green-Eyed one. When the carnage exacts a personal toll, Philomene takes it all on--like the beautiful monster she was programmed to be.

From the haunting bayou to the land of the rising sun, NEO GEISHA is a graphic exploration of Identity that begs the question - Who am I? Nurture. Nature. Victim? Monster!

"It's engaging adventure fiction. I like how the characters are developed and the story line. There are some unexpected twists here and there, and the ending is good too. If you are a fan of Robert Ludlum's Jason Bourne Series, could try this one." - Anna Croft

Written by Broadway-bound playwright Monica L. Patton, Neo Geisha is available in paperback and musically enhanced eBook. Companion Mini-Soundtrack, written by Monica L. Patton, Daniel Klintworth, former Associate Conductor on The Book of Mormon Musical Tour, and Moulin Rouge actor and Love & Southern D!scomfort composer, Bobby Daye. The novel features Chapter art by Calvin Sims, Cover by Harvey Richards, formerly of DC Comics. Bryce Charles lends her likeness with Literary and Cultural Coach Dr. Yuko Kurahashi ensuring cultural competency.

"Creating the musical world of 'Neo Geisha' is an exciting challenge because the music must evoke both extreme vulnerability while at the same time bringing us into the dark and sexy world that our heroine inhabits," said the soundtrack's composer, Daniel Klintworth. Andrew Graham, former Musical Director of the Wicked, Emerald City Tour, adds that "the music of Neo Geisha is so cool. It grabs your attention and takes you on a thrilling musical journey that will leave you wanting more."

Neo Geisha is available on Amazon on October 29th, 2021, with the accompanying soundtrack available the same day on all major audio streaming platforms and wherever e-music is sold.

About Monica Patton: Ms. Patton is the author of Love & Southern Discomfort the story of one woman's fight with addiction, mental illness, and the fallout from losing her inheritance to her estranged daughter, and the soon-to-be-released Neo Geisha, an immersive, gripping, scintillating roller-coaster ride that explores the notion of "free will" through the eyes of a young woman systematically fractured to become the perfect killing machine. Monica toured with the Broadway 2nd National tour of The Book of Mormon since its inception in 2012 (she was the only cast member to be in the company from day one until it closed in 2020.) Ms. Patton has worked with such notables as Jesse Norman, Diahann Carroll, and Freda Payne. She covered Eartha Kitt as the Fairy Godmother in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. She sang opposite Jon Secada as the Narrator in the National Tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Her other credits include; Broadway: Finian's Rainbow, Abby's Song, and Ragtime. Off-Broadway: Little Ham. National Tours: Disney's The Lion King; Annie 30th Anniversary; City Center Encores! Productions: On The Town, Pipe Dream, Fanny, Anyone Can Whistle, Purlie, Finian's Rainbow, and Applause. The Distinguished Achievement in Production award was presented to Here in Harlem: Poems in Many Voices by Walter Dean Myers. Monica was honored to have been a Featured Narrator on the production. When Monica is not writing, she is perched on a stool having a cocktail, or playing video games with her super cool daughter.

