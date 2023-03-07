Michael S. Warner Releases New Book FORESIGHT IS 20/20

Michael S. Warner has released his book, Foresight is 20/20: 8 Strategies for Success to Overcome Obstacles.

Most of us are familiar with the term "Hindsight is 20/20."

Have you ever experienced a time in your life when you wished you could see the solution before the problem occurred?

When you thought how great it would be to be able to move from one transition to the next and know exactly the right path to take?

Well, the reality is that it is impossible to see where we are going, but it is very possible to recall the past, and live in the present.

In Foresight is 20/20, we do just that!

The transitional learning process, or TLP, was created to assist us in overcoming the obstacles and barriers associated with life's transitions in a positive and effective way. The eight strategies for success which make up the TLP are sequential in order, and when applied to our complex system of life, can help us overcome adversity, and live to our full potential. We may not be able to see the future, but if we can see each transition as a learning opportunity, we can overcome the obstacles that come along with it.

Each strategy provides tools that:

• increase confidence and knowledge through individual goals

• institute problem-solving techniques to address barriers and obstacles

• offer proven techniques for understanding and processing feedback

• And this is just the beginning!

In Foresight is 20/20, Dr. Michael Warner shows us just how beneficial this process can be to life's many transitions, by applying each strategy to an example or experience in his own life,and showing how success is possible. Each story is relatable, and provides a healthy balance of humor, emotional impact, and just plain fun.

In life, each transition presents a crossroad, a choice, and even though we may not see the outcome, if we trust the process and apply the strategies in a positive and confident manner, success is possible!

About the Author:



Michael Warner has over 20 years' experience working in the field of training, development, and instruction. He has spent his entire career working in public service, both as a civilian and member of the United States Air Force. Michael has earned both a Masters and Doctoral degree in Education, specializing in Performance Improvement and Development, and is the Founder and CEO of Summit Performance Solutions, LLC.

When he is not writing or serving his country, Michael enjoys reading, watching sports, exercising, traveling and spending as much time as possible with his family. His family means everything to him, and his accomplishments are just as much theirs as his own. He resides in Sacramento, CA with his beautiful wife and two amazing boys. For more information about Michael, visit www.summitperformancesolutionsllc.com

