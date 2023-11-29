Latoya Shea Releases New Children's Book In Time For Christmas FROM MANGER TO MAJESTY

Latoya Shea Releases New Children's Book In Time For Christmas FROM MANGER TO MAJESTY

Experience the Miracle of Christmas and Discover the Ultimate Christmas Story in From Manger to Majesty-A Gift of Love and Faith.

As the holiday season approaches, the world is about to witness the release of a heartwarming book that promises to captivate readers of all ages, From Manger to Majesty by Latoya Shea.

This enchanting children's book beautifully retells the miraculous story of Jesus' birth, taking readers on a journey from the humble manger to His heavenly majesty. With engaging storytelling, breathtaking illustrations, and a profound message of faith and love, From Manger to Majesty is destined to become a cherished addition to your family's holiday traditions.

Timeless Storytelling: In 'From Manger to Majesty,' Latoya Shea weaves a narrative that transcends generations, making it a delightful read for both children and adults. The story of Jesus' birth is brought to life in a way that resonates with readers of all ages.

Family Bonding: Reading this book together with your loved ones offers a unique opportunity for meaningful discussions about the true spirit of Christmas. It's a chance to create cherished memories and strengthen your family's faith.

Illustrative Wonder: The enchanting illustrations within the book are sure to captivate young minds and evoke a sense of wonder in adults. The visuals enhance the storytelling experience, creating a deeper connection to the miraculous events.

Perfect Gift: Share the joy and meaning of Christmas with your friends and family by gifting them 'From Manger to Majesty.' It's a heartfelt way to spread the message of hope and redemption during the holiday season.

Latoya Shea, the talented author behind this enchanting book, has a remarkable journey of her own. Having overcome homelessness at the age of 13, she has dedicated her life to service and education. Her deep spiritual journey and intimacy with God have led her to become a Spiritual Life Coach, guiding many back to Him. You can learn more about Latoya Shea and her work on her website https://spiritualcoach.latoyashea.com/ebook as well as connect with her on Facebook and Instagram.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Latoyashea
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coachlatoyashea

From Manger to Majesty is available for purchase on Amazon.

Don't miss the chance to experience the true essence of the Christmas season. Get your copy today and embark on a Christmas journey that inspires, uplifts, and unites hearts across generations.



