LOST IN SPACE Stars Angela Cartwright And Bill Mumy Release New Book

Who didn't grow up with Will and Penny Robinson from the iconic television show Lost in Space? The series premiered in 1965 and ran for three seasons on CBS, and immediately got a second life in syndicated reruns and on cable television, airing non-stop for the past five decades. The show can currently be seen on the MeTV Network.

Bill Mumy and Angela Cartwright, everyone's favorite space siblings, are launching a new book this week: Lost (and Found) in Space2: Blast Off into the Expanded Edition. This Revised and Expanded Pictorial Memoir is timed to commemorate the 55th Anniversary of the classic series' second season debut.

Published by Next Chapter Publishing, a division of Next Chapter Entertainment, the new Hardcover "BLAST OFF" Edition is 352 pages, filled with over 925 photos, including 160 brand new pages and more than 600 new images. This high-quality collectible book features a vast selection of never-before-seen photos from the Irwin Allen archives and from Bill and Angela's own personal collections. All photographs have been hand-selected by the authors, with a primary focus on the 1965-68 three season run, plus bonus nostalgic reunions and adventures from the past 50+ years. The book also includes special bonus treasures from Bill & Angela's personal collections and brand new surprises too. Loaded with never-before-told personal stories and memories from the authors, this edition is the ultimate keepsake for those who love the Lost in Space franchise.

When asked about the experience of creating this book, Mumy said: "Collaborating with Ange on Lost (and Found) in Space2: Blast Off into the Expanded Edition was a blast. And... it has a purple cover. No home should be without a copy." Cartwright added: "All I can say is 'Run Penny, Run' to get your copy of Lost (and Found) in Space2, with more pages, more pictures, and more secrets revealed." Mumy and Cartwright share a lifelong bond, having experienced fame from childhood to present for their iconic roles in film and television. Mumy, a successful author and musician, starred in Babylon 5 and The Twilight Zone, while Cartwright, also a successful author and artist, starred in The Danny Thomas Show and the feature film classic The Sound of Music.

Available now worldwide at NCPBooks.com, with autographed copies also available on angelacartwrightstudio.com and billmumy.com. Don't be a Bubble-headed Booby and miss out on this fun-filled trip down memory lane to relive a classic piece of television history.

Danger Will Robinson!