KING OF NOD Released In Audiobook Edition

King of Nod, the multiple award-winning novel by Scott Fad, is now available in an audiobook edition. An epic, sweeping Southern Gothic, King of Nod is a moving, masterful, and mesmerizing tale. Published by Austin, Texas-based River Grove Books in a trade paper edition, King of Nod is now available in an unabridged audiobook edition through Audible.com.

Most recently, King of Nod has been awarded Historical Fiction Company's Grand Prize for Book of the Year, and was named the winner of the Independent Press Award for General Fiction.

About King of Nod:

Sweetpatch Island, South Carolina, 1971. For young Boo Taylor it's a land of lush salt marshes and sun-soaked beaches, rich in history and folklore-yet steeped in superstition and hiding a terrifying secret. After twenty years of self-imposed exile, Boo is summoned home to Sweetpatch upon news of his father's strange death to face the friends and enemies of his youth, including his long-forsaken love. It seems everything he ran away from-the bigotry, the violence, the betrayal-has been buried under a modern landscape of golf courses and luxury hotels. Yet his homecoming reawakens the ancient forces that haunt the island and seek to right a centuries-old crime.

Acclaimed novelist Scott Fad's Southern Gothic masterwork, King of Nod, layers time and secrets in an intricate pattern of half-truths and glimpses of redemption to unravel the island's great mystery-and its inexorable connection to Boo's own fate.

"Stunning. Brilliant. Sumptuous. If you were to take all the elements of Toni Morrison's Beloved, John Steinbeck's East of Eden, Stephen King's The Body (Stand by Me), the southern feel of To Kill a Mockingbird, and the literary genius of Zafon's The Shadow of the Wind, and put them into one book... this is it." - Historical Fiction Company

A seamless, suspenseful, spellbinding tale about ghosts, betrayal, redemption, and secrets-and how some things never die, King of Nod is exquisite. With its brilliant plotting, enchanting cast of characters, and to-die-for setting, King of Nod will grab readers and not let go.

Scott Fad (www.scottfad.com) is an award-winning novelist, an accomplished artist and a retired health plan executive. The father of two is also a former bouncer, bricklayer, boxer, blackbelt and marathoner. Originally from Newark Delaware and a graduate of the University of Delaware, he now writes, paints, fishes and runs a consulting business from his home on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. River Grove Books is an imprint of Austin Texas-based Greenleaf Book Group.