Julie Barbera Releases New Self-Help Book

Author Julie Barbera announces the upcoming release of her new self-help book, Cracked Mirror, Clear Reflection: Shatter an Illusion of Perfection. Scheduled for release by Inspireu2action Inc on September 6, 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

A pursuit for perfection may drive you to do more, have more and be more-but at what cost?

In Cracked Mirror, Clear Reflection, author and life coach Julie Barbera invites you on a journey from fear and doubt to discover your confidence. After struggling with an illusion of whom and what she should be, clear reflections in her cracked mirror gave her the courage to take a chance.

Freedom is on the other side of expectations-freedom from a feeling of not being good enough, fear of what others think and a need to be perfect to begin new projects. You will learn how to do what you love, love what you do and live a life of purpose. You can become who God has called you to be.

Perfection is an illusion. Despite the cracks, your reflection can be clear. When you look in the mirror, in weaknesses you may find your greatest strengths-and this is the clearest reflection of all.

Cracked Mirror, Clear Reflection will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.

Book Details:

Cracked Mirror, Clear Reflection: Shatter an Illusion of Perfection

By Julie Barbera

Publisher: Inspireu2action Inc

Release Date: September 6, 2019

ISBN: 978-1733955003 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1733955010 (ebook)

ASIN: B07VM9DGF2

Pages: 262

Genre: Christian Self-Help, Self-Help, Personal Growth

Julie Barbera is a life coach and the president of Inspireu2Action. It is her mission to help you to find balance, to become the most authentic version of yourself and to break through to your potential. This passion comes from finding a purpose in her life.

Julie attended Florida Atlantic University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. She is also completing the Certified Professional Coach Program at the University of Miami.

God gave Julie the gift of language. Self-taught in four languages beyond English, her goal is to use this gift to impact as many lives as possible. Julie is on a journey to do what she loves, love what she does and live with purpose. She resides in Florida with her husband German and two young sons, Sebastian and Deangelo.

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Cracked-Mirror-Clear-Reflection-Perfection-ebook/dp/B07VM9DGF2

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/cracked-mirror-clear-reflection-julie-barbera/1132572410?ean=9781733955003

https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781733955003





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You