Joshua Innes Releases New Science Fiction Novel RELICT

Author Joshua Innes has released his new science fiction novel, Relict. Independently released on August 21, 2023, the book is already getting rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Embark on a gripping journey into the cosmos as fates intertwine in a battle for survival.

In a world where the stars hold the keys to destiny, author Joshua Innes invites readers on an extraordinary voyage with the release of his latest science fiction novel, Relict. This thought-provoking and thrilling tale weaves together the elements of empire, survival, and the limitless expanse of the cosmos.

In the near future, Earth receives a visitation from the Kir, an advanced and immortal civilization. However, they aren't alone in the universe. The Va'lo, a scarcity-driven species with a hauntingly familiar history, pose a formidable threat to both Earth and the Kir. The Kir propose a daring alliance: sharing their knowledge of overcoming scarcity barriers in exchange for human consultants who will assist in developing survival strategies.

Enter Finton Glass, a mid-level engineer whose promise earns him a spot among the consultants. Paired with his Kiran partner, Ana, Finton's mission quickly changes from consultation to survival when their delegation is ambushed during transport. With the odds stacked against them and danger lurking in every corner of the cosmos, Finton must navigate the treacherous darkness, where unity can be a liability and peace becomes an act of defiance.

About the Author:



Joshua Innes' journey from stargazing dreamer to accomplished author culminates in "Relict." As a child, Joshua was captivated by the stars, imagining the stories they held. While life took him away from the stars for a time, a recent night brought him back to their embrace, inspiring the creation of "Relict." His passion for science fiction and his unique storytelling ability shine through in this thrilling novel.

Discover Relict Today



Relict is now available on Amazon, inviting readers to embark on an unforgettable adventure. Delve into the world of Finton Glass and Ana as they navigate the complexities of survival, unity, and the vastness of space.

For more information, author updates, and to connect with Joshua Innes, please click HERE.