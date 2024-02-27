Gabrielle Ferrara Releases Children's Book THE MORBID ALPHABET BOOK

Author and artist Gabrielle Ferrara has released her children's book The Morbid Alphabet Book. This illustrated children's book offers a macabre yet educational journey through the alphabet.

The Morbid Alphabet Book presents a fresh take on early childhood learning, combining the fascination with the darker side of life with the essential skill of learning the alphabet. Through its fully illustrated pages, children are introduced to a variety of morbid words, each paired with its corresponding letter and definition. Each page features a different letter paired with a morbid word and its corresponding definition. From "A" for "Apothecary" to "Z" for "Zoothapsis," young readers will explore the fascinating and sometimes eerie aspects of our world. Not only will they learn their ABCs, but they'll also expand their vocabulary in delightfully morbid ways.

Author Gabrielle Ferrara, an accomplished artist and entrepreneur specializing in Victorian-inspired art and jewelry crafted with ethically sourced animal remains, brings her expertise to this whimsical yet educational project. With a master's degree in Museum Studies and undergraduate degrees in Anthropology and Art History, Ferrara infuses her passion for the unusual into every page of The Morbid Alphabet Book.

"I wanted to create a book that would not only entertain children but also encourage curiosity and exploration," says Ferrara. "By combining the unconventional with the fundamental concept of learning the alphabet, I hope to spark imaginations and foster a love for language in young readers."

The Morbid Alphabet Book is available for purchase through various retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

https://www.amazon.com/Morbid-Alphabet-Book-Gabrielle-Ferrara-ebook/dp/B0B3V3ZNXJ/ />https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-morbid-alphabet-book-gabrielle-ferrara/1141669840

For more information about the book and author Gabrielle Ferrara, visit the Uniquely Morbid website or follow them on social media.

http://www.uniquelymorbid.com />http://www.facebook.com/UniquelyMorbid />http://www.instagram.com/UniquelyMorbid

About UniquelyMorbid

Uniquely Morbid stands as a small business devoted to the artistic creations of Gabrielle Ferrara, where the collective terms "we" and "us" across our website and marketing materials represent a unified voice for our endeavors. Owned and operated entirely by Gabrielle Ferrara, Uniquely Morbid passionately dedicates itself to crafting intricately designed macabre artworks, specializing in the fine art of articulating Baby Dragon Skeletons using meticulously dissected rodent bones sourced from owl pellets. Inspired by the Victorian Era, our sculptures are meticulously crafted to complement your own cabinet of curiosities, catering specifically to the inquisitive misfits eager to delve into the realms of fantasy, history, and the captivating world of vulture culture.