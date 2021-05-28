California Author/illustrator Debuts New Book Inspired By Sensorio Art Installation

Families flocked to Sensorio yesterday evening for the launch of local author/illustrator Bobbi Hunter's new children's book "Finding the Light."

The special mid-week event gave visitors a chance to meet Hunter, who was onsite to speak about the work and sign copies of the limited-edition book, as well as take in Light at Sensorio's fantastical Field of Light and Light Towers exhibits by British artist Bruce Munro. More than 70 copies of the book flew off the shelves, with half of all proceeds donated to Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM) of Santa Maria. CALM's mission is to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. Priced at $20 each, "Finding the Light" will be available at Sensorio's merchandise tent until supplies run out.

For more than 40 years, Bobbi Dooley Hunter has written and illustrated books to educate and entertain children through engaging stories and vivid pictures. A grandmother of six and partner in creating Sensorio with her husband, developer Ken Hunter, "Finding the Light" was inspired by their travels to Uluru, Australia, where the Hunters first experienced Bruce Munro's "Field of Light." Told through the perspective of their granddaughters, the story follows their trip to a magical land where the colors and music filled their souls with joy, their quest to meet the artist who lit the field, and their mission to bring the luminous experience to the beautiful landscape of Paso Robles.

Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio will be open to the public through September 30, 2021 at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California. For tickets and information, the public may visit sensoriopaso.com.