Bernhard Christoph Lichtinger Releases Memoir DON'T ASK FOR SUGAR

Bernhard Christoph Lichtinger has released his memoir, DON'T ASK FOR SUGAR. This gripping story is set to captivate readers with its compelling narrative of adventure, resilience, and self-discovery and promises to leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

In DON'T ASK FOR SUGAR, readers are invited to embark on an extraordinary journey alongside Christoph, a young European who finds himself entangled in a whirlwind romance with a captivating New Zealander woman while in Bangkok. Their idyllic life in Western Australia is shattered when a fortune teller's prophecy casts a shadow over their future, propelling Christoph into a quest for meaning and redemption that spans continents. From the bustling streets of Bangkok to the remote outback of Australia to India and Nepal via an East German prison cell, Christoph's odyssey is characterised by love, heartbreak, adventure and unexpected encounters. However, Christoph faces his inner demons and navigates through the turbulence of love and loss without ever giving up hope.

DON'T ASK FOR SUGAR is a wonderful, humorous story of love, loss, and the unyielding pursuit of purpose in the face of adversity. Packed with heart-pounding suspense and poignant moments of reflection, this memoir offers something for everyone. Join Christoph on his quest for love, truth, loss, hope and redemption in DON'T ASK FOR SUGAR.

About the Author:

Bernhard Christoph Lichtinger was born into a family of doctors in Stuttgart (southern Germany) on July 21, 1961, the fifth of six sons. The family man, autodidact, inventor, entrepreneur, craftsman and author attended one kindergarten, 10 schools, numerous countries and 2 East German prisons. After 341 days of miserable food, Christoph taught himself computer-aided technical drawing (CAD) in 1988. He first worked for two years as a freelancer for the IBM chip factory and then for eight years for the charismatic architect Bernd Frank. After he managed to finance his parents' property, Christoph founded his own residential construction company in 1996. His business flourished until the global financial crisis of 2008, whereupon Christoph lost everything except the old villa that belonged to him and his second great love Dorothee. After the divorce, Christoph found his first great love Suzanne on the internet and flew to New Zealand to meet her in August 2015. And yes, it's true love! Six months later, he begins to write down his story ...

Now, Bernhard shares his extraordinary life story in his debut memoir, DON'T ASK FOR SUGAR, offering readers a compelling narrative of love, loss, and the enduring power of the human spirit.

