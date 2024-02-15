Barbara Jean Alger Releases New Book IMAGINE THE PASSION

Wonderville Publishing has released Imagine the Passion, a soul-stirring devotional that invites readers to immerse themselves in the poignant moments of Jesus Christ's Passion. Inspired by the writings of Luisa Piccarreta, this collection takes readers on an emotional and spiritual journey from the heart-wrenching agony in the garden to the triumphant Resurrection.

Key Features:

· Hour-by-Hour Exploration: Hourly Journey: Every hour of Jesus's Passion is vividly depicted, exploring the emotions and significance of each moment. Readers are encouraged to contemplate, meditate, and engage with the profound narrative of redemption.

· Stunning Full-Color Illustrations: Alger's exclusive illustrations breathe life into the words, enhancing the spiritual experience for readers.

· Companion for Lent: Imagine the Passion is the perfect companion for Lent, providing moments of contemplation and inspiration as readers walk alongside Jesus on his journey of love and sacrifice.

About the Author:

Barbara Jean Alger, born and raised on a dairy farm in DePere, Wisconsin, brings her lifelong passion for writing and creativity to this remarkable work. Barbara's creativity is deeply rooted in her father, Richard Hazaert, a talented writer, poet, and wood carver. Inspired by his example, Barbara paints, crafts, and writes with unwavering devotion.

Barbara worked for decades with cognitively and emotionally challenged adolescents and adults. Her dedication to helping others began during her volunteer work at Brown County Health Center in Green Bay, where she taught portrait drawing to adolescent students. She continued her impactful work at the Brown County Shelter Care, where troubled adolescents found solace and artistic expression through her ceramics and portrait drawing. For numerous years, Barbara dedicated her time to volunteer work at The A&A Alexandrina Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where she served as Vice President, providing invaluable aid and support to women facing crisis pregnancies.

Imagine the Passion is now available for purchase from various retailers including Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

https://www.amazon.com/Imagine-Passion-Barbara-Jean-Alger-ebook/dp/B0CPCJS8Y7/

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/imagine-the-passion-barbara-jean-alger/1144441307?ean=9798869028747

Barbara has also crafted a captivating collection of over a dozen full-color rhyming picture books for children, each brimming with delightful stories that not only entertain but also impart valuable moral lessons. Through vivid illustrations, humor, and relatable characters, her books create a joyful reading experience for young minds. Some of the enchanting titles in Barbara Alger's repertoire include 'I Am The Prettiest Flower That Grows,' 'LOOK, SAID THE EARTH,' 'My Best Friend Is Yellow,' 'Oliver Fibs,' Sock Trolls, 'I Spotted an Angel,' and more. Explore the world of Barbara's imaginative tales, where fun and meaningful narratives come together to inspire and entertain. All of Barbara Alger's enchanting books are readily accessible on Amazon.

For more information, visit Wonderville Publishing. http://wondervilleroad.com/