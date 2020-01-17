BWW News: New York Times Best Selling Novel ONE OF US IS LYING to Premiere on NBC's Peacock

Yesterday, NBC revealed the full line-up for its upcoming streaming Network, Peacock. Among announcing more news on previously established premieres and older shows already in its arsenal, NBC announced more shows coming to the network. Among them, the book industry was taken by storm at the announcement that the New York Times Best Selling Novel ONE OF US IS LYING by Karen McManus will premiere as a TV series on the streaming service.

A sequel, ONE OF US IS NEXT, released last week on January 7th and debuted at #1 on the New York Times Best Sellers List.

The best selling YA murder mystery thriller will appeal to fans of the long running series Pretty Little Liars, and its premise is comped to The Breakfast Club.

The line-up features actors Marianly Tejada (The Purge) as Bronwyn "The Brain," Annalisa Cochrane(Heathers 2018) as Addy "The Beauty," Cooper van Grootel (Go!) as Nate "The Criminal," newcomer Chibuiken Uche as Cooper "The Athlete," Jessica McLeod (You Me Her) as Janae "The Punk Outsider," Barrett Carnahan (Grown-ish) as Jake "The Boyfriend," and Melissa Collazo (Swamp Thing) as Maeve "The Sister."

ABOUT ONE OF US IS LYING:

The Breakfast Club meets Pretty Little Liars, One of Us Is Lying is the story of what happens when five strangers walk into detention and only four walk out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.



Pay close attention and you might solve this.



On Monday afternoon, five students at Bayview High walk into detention.

Bronwyn, the brain, is Yale-bound and never breaks a rule.

Addy, the beauty, is the picture-perfect homecoming princess.

Nate, the criminal, is already on probation for dealing.

Cooper, the athlete, is the all-star baseball pitcher.

And Simon, the outcast, is the creator of Bayview High's notorious gossip app.



Only, Simon never makes it out of that classroom. Before the end of detention, Simon's dead. And according to investigators, his death wasn't an accident. On Monday, he died. But on Tuesday, he'd planned to post juicy reveals about all four of his high-profile classmates, which makes all four of them suspects in his murder. Or are they the perfect patsies for a killer who's still on the loose?



Everyone has secrets, right? What really matters is how far you would go to protect them.





