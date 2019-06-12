Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel

Author Sherrill Nilson announces the promotion of her sci-f fantasy novel, Karda: Adalta Vol. I.

On the beautiful world Adalta, an ancient threat emerges. Young Marta is dropped to the planet for her first secret mission alone. Raised by her father on an orbiting trade ship, he trained her for this - and to live by two rules: Don't get attached. Don't get discovered.

As cover for her mission, Marta joins the Mi'hiru, the all-female elite guard who patrol the skies on Karda, majestic hawk-headed flying horses.

On this planet where the only weapons allowed are arrows and swords, Marta discovers a high-tech weapon she knows could only come from her ship. Someone is smuggling them to use in the bitter power struggle between two noble brothers. She knows she must stop this threat, and she reluctantly joins forces with the handsome but arrogant Altan. As their connection grows, Marta struggles to keep her secret and to keep the rule of not getting attached.

As tensions rise and the ancient threat grows, will Marta accept the frightening elemental magic powers Adalta wants to give her to save the planet she loves?

Karda: Adalta Vol. I is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Karda: Adalta Vol. I

By Sherrill Nilson

Publisher: Green Canoe, LLC

ISBN: 978-1732272903

ASIN: B00HSR5OF4

Pages: 408

Genre: Fantasy, Sci-fi

About the Author:

Sherrill Nilson used to raise horses. Now she writes about flying horses--with hawk heads and wicked talons.

Author of the Adalta Series, she's been a cattle rancher, horse breeder, environmentalist, mother of three, traveler to exotic places-even a tarot card reader. She's lived in Santa Fe and Ruidoso, NM, San Francisco, and Austin after leaving the hills of Eastern Oklahoma and her ranch.

She has a Ph.D. in East-West Psychology, and those studies opened her to the world of ancient myth and story. The rigor of writing so many papers and her dissertation suited her. She loves science fiction and fantasy and is a prolific reader.

One day she put the book she just finished down and thought, "I'm going to run out of books to read. I love imagined worlds. Maybe I could create my own." So she took a leap of faith and embarked on writing Karda and Hunter-the first two books in the Adalta series. She's now working on Falling, the third book, and lurking in the back of her mind is another series about the trees deciding whether or not to leave earth.

She lives, writes, and reads SciFi/fantasy in Tulsa, Oklahoma--back where she started as the oldest of seven kids (don't ask to drive), three of whom are writers who love telling each other how they should write. "Sometimes," she says, "They're mean to me and use too much red ink."

She doesn't have a dog, a cat, or even a bird, but she does have an old Volvo convertible and loves to drive around with the wind blowing her hair. It's how she gets her vitamin D.

